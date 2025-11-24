‘He can be very effective in ODIs’: Irfan Pathan makes bold call for India’s No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence | Cricket News

Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo)

The BCCI on Sunday named a 15-member Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning on November 30. KL Rahul has been appointed captain as Shubman Gill continues to recover from a neck injury. India also sees the return of Rishabh Pant to the fifty-over setup, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja , who missed the tour of Australia, has also been drafted back in. With regular No. 4 Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to injury, the selectors have included Tilak Varma in the squad. Former India star Irfan Pathan feels Tilak deserves a chance in the middle order and could make a strong impact if given the No. 4 role in the upcoming series. Tilak has been batting in the middle order in T20Is and has shown composure during high-pressure situations.

Pathan pointed out that Tilak’s reputation should have risen after his standout performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in September, where he struck an unbeaten 69 at No. 4 to guide India to a memorable five-wicket win. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said, “Watch out for Tilak Varma. The way he won the match against Pakistan in the T20 final and the manner in which he handled pressure in the Asia Cup should have boosted his value. He is someone who can be very effective in ODI cricket.” Pathan added that while he would prefer to see Tilak bat at No. 3 in T20Is, the No. 4 slot in ODIs would suit him as well. He praised Tilak’s ability to settle in, absorb pressure, run well between the wickets, and use shots like the slog sweep during tight moments.