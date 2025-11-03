‘He gave me belief’: Shafali Verma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar inspired her World Cup heroics | Cricket News

India Women’s Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate (ANI Photo)

Shafali Verma made history at the ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, becoming the youngest player at 21 years and 279 days to win Player of the Match in a World Cup semi-final or final across both men’s and women’s cricket. Her outstanding performance of 87 runs and two crucial wickets led India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.India’s victory marked their first world title, ending their drought in ICC tournaments. The win is expected to significantly impact women’s cricket development in the country.Verma’s innings of 87 set a new record for the highest score by an Indian in a Women’s World Cup final, surpassing Punam Raut’s previous record of 86 from the 2017 final against England.The Indian opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Verma provided a strong foundation for the team’s victory. They accumulated 104 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for 45 by Chloe Tryon. The duo reached their fifty-run partnership in just 6.3 overs and posted 64 runs in the first ten overs.“I said at the start that God has sent me here to do something nice, and that reflected today. Very happy that we won, and I cannot express it in words. It was difficult, but I had confidence in myself – that if I could stay calm, I could achieve everything. My parents, my friends, my brother, and everyone supported me and helped me understand how to play. It was very important for my team and myself, and I just wanted to make my team win,” Verma said after the match.“My mind was clear and I worked on my plans. So happy that I could execute and Smriti di and Harman di, everyone was supporting me. They (seniors) asked me just to play my own game, and when you get that clarity, that is all you need. It is a very memorable moment,” she continued.Verma also spoke about drawing inspiration from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s presence at the stadium. “When I saw him (Sachin Tendulkar), it gave me an incredible boost. I keep talking to him, and he keeps giving me confidence. He is the master of cricket, and we keep getting inspired just looking at him,” she added.