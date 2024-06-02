রবিবার , ২ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'He is a good strategist': WV Raman backs Gautam Gambhir as potential India head coach | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২, ২০২৪ ৫:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: With the 2024 T20 World Cup underway and current head coach Rahul Dravid set to step down after the tournament, the spotlight has turned to former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as a potential successor.
Former opener WV Raman, who had previously served as head coach of the Indian women’s team, has voiced his support for Gambhir, highlighting his strategic acumen and leadership qualities.
“Gautam Gambhir will definitely be somebody who knows what to do. What he will deliver and not is something I cannot predict since I don’t have a crystal ball in my hand,” commented Raman to PTI. “But, as far as his acumen is concerned, he is good. He has also been a good captain in the IPL, and he is a good strategist.”Raman emphasized that the success of a coach depends on how well they integrate with the team and adapt their strategies.
“It’s all about things coming together when you are coaching a side and how quickly everybody (coaches) settles down with the boys and the boys with his ways of doing things. So, that’s where the key lies, generally.”

Raman hails Dinesh Karthik’s entertaining career

Raman also took the opportunity to praise wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. He lauded Karthik for his dedication and resilience throughout his career.

“Fantastic career. He must be proud of it. And quite obviously, he doesn’t have to sit back and think like many others,” Raman said. “He’s been extraordinarily entertaining and also someone who is highly dedicated to cricket and has overcome so many challenges in his life. He’s always a chirpy character with a broad smile.”
Karthik’s dynamic presence on and off the field has left a lasting impression, and Raman acknowledged his transition to a new career. “He’s got another career straight away to get into. I wish him all the very best,” Raman concluded.
(With inputs from PTI)





