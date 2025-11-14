শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’ Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি আন্তরিকতার সাথে দ্বীনের দাওয়াত দিতে থাকবো ইনশাল্লাহ: গাজী মনির নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা প্রবাসী পরিবারের জমি দখলের অভিযোগ আদালতের নির্দেশ অমান্য করে সাইনবোর্ড স্থাপন ‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News


Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. (Credit: X)

Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has expressed admiration for Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, praising their character and performance while preparing for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. The young bowler, who was recently signed by Mumbai Indians for the 2025 IPL season, shared his insights about learning from these experienced players through the IPL platform.Ghazanfar’s journey in the IPL began when he was picked in the 2023 auction and later joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman, though he didn’t play any matches that season. Mumbai Indians subsequently signed him for the 2025 season.“Rohit Sharma is a superstar. I like his character a lot. I like Jasprit Bumrah’s character a lot as well. He has done a lot for India. He has a lot of world experience. I saw his match planning, I saw everything. I got the experience of how he plans and executes, I got the benefit of what we saw from him during IPL,” Ghazanfar told ANI.The Afghan spinner also commended his senior teammates, particularly highlighting Rashid Khan’s influence on his development.“Our senior team has a lot of experience. Rashid is a star. He is the star of all. Bowling with him is a good thing. He has a lot of experience. If he sees me, he will tell me what to do. He will tell me what not to do,” he added.Ghazanfar has demonstrated his prowess in international cricket, taking 29 wickets in 20 matches for Afghanistan at an average of 22.17, with his best figures being 6/26 against Bangladesh.The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will see Afghanistan A begin their campaign on November 15 against Sri Lanka A, followed by matches against Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China.The Afghanistan squad includes ten players from the previous tournament’s winning team, featuring talents like Sediqullah Atal, Bilal Sami, and Qais Ahmad.Darwish Rasooli will lead the team as captain, with Sediqullah Atal serving as vice-captain. The squad also includes Noor Rahman and Mohammad Ishaq as wicketkeepers, along with other promising players.Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sediqullah Pacha, and Yama Arab have been named as reserve players.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

‘I will not answer’: Jasprit Bumrah shuts down workload management talk, says focus is to ‘contribute’ | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah fifer puts hosts in control; Bad light forces early stumps as India trail by 122 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah fifer puts hosts in control; Bad light forces early stumps as India trail by 122 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
সন্তানকে হত্যার কারণে মামলা করলেন বাবা
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
সফিপুর আইডিয়াল পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে শুরু হয়েছে ‘আইডিয়াল বইমেলা–২০২৫’
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
কালিয়াকৈরে ইতিহাস পরিবহনের পার্কিং স্থানে অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
জলবায়ু অর্থায়ন ও ন্যায্য রূপান্তরের জামালপুরে তরুণদের ক্লাইমেট স্ট্রাইক
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
হার্ভার্ড বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জননীতি মাস্টার্স প্রোগ্রামে চৌধুরী ইরাদ আহমেদ সিদ্দিকীর ভর্তি
আন্তরিকতার সাথে দ্বীনের দাওয়াত দিতে থাকবো ইনশাল্লাহ: গাজী মনির
আন্তরিকতার সাথে দ্বীনের দাওয়াত দিতে থাকবো ইনশাল্লাহ: গাজী মনির
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
প্রবাসী পরিবারের জমি দখলের অভিযোগ আদালতের নির্দেশ অমান্য করে সাইনবোর্ড স্থাপন
প্রবাসী পরিবারের জমি দখলের অভিযোগ আদালতের নির্দেশ অমান্য করে সাইনবোর্ড স্থাপন
‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News
‘He is a superstar’: Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar praises Rohit Sharma, lauds another Team India player | Cricket News
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST