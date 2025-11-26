বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘He smirked while saying it’: Ex-India cricketer tears into South Africa coach Shukri Conrad over ‘grovel’ remark | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘He smirked while saying it’: Ex-India cricketer tears into South Africa coach Shukri Conrad over ‘grovel’ remark | Cricket News


South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad (X)

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has taken strong exception to South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad’s controversial remark about making India “grovel” during the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. Conrad, speaking after stumps on Day 4 when asked why South Africa delayed their declaration, responded with a grin, saying: “We wanted the Indians to spend as much time on their feet as possible. We wanted them to really grovel, to stay out there, bat them completely out of the contest, and then challenge them to survive today evening and on the final day.” The choice of the word “grovel” instantly stirred debate. The term holds a notorious place in cricket history, dating back to England captain Tony Greig’s infamous comment before the 1976 series against West Indies, where he declared he wanted to make the Caribbean side “grovel.” West Indies, deeply angered, responded by crushing England 3-0 in a five-Test series.

‘As good as a win’: Ravindra Jadeja on India’s plans after South Africa set mountain to climb ahead of Day 5

Conrad’s usage has drawn swift reactions, with the host broadcaster even asking former India stars Anil Kumble, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara and Aakash Chopra for their views. Patel did not hold back. He suggested Conrad knew exactly what he was implying and pushed for an apology. “Maybe the South African coach isn’t aware of the historical weight of that word. But I doubt that. He even smirked while saying it. It was definitely disrespectful,” Patel remarked on Star Sports before play resumed on Wednesday. “As an Indian team, all you need to say is, ‘You’ve reached this position by playing good cricket. Fair enough. But using such language wasn’t required.’ I expect we will hear an apology from Conrad during the day. You can compete hard, but such comments have no place on a cricket field.”





