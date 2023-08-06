রবিবার , ৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২২শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
High Commissioner of India hosts Team India in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20I | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a warm gesture, Team India was graciously hosted by the High Commissioner of India in Guyana ahead of the second T20I against West Indies on Saturday.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share the images of the meeting in which skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Rahul Dravid were seen shaking hands with Dr KJ Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India.
“Dr K. J. Srinivasa – High Commissioner of India – hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I,” BCCI tweeted.

After suffering a narrow four-run defeat, India will look to restore parity in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.
The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Pandya along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put up a far improved batting show — both individually as well as collectively.
The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.
This T20 series against the West Indies gives India the best chance to check out their shortest format options as it would become important next year with the World Cup being held in the Americas (West Indies and United States).





