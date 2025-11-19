Historic! Not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, or Rahul Dravid – Shai Hope becomes first batter to achieve this rare feat | Cricket News

West Indies’ Shai Hope celebrates making 100 runs against New Zealand during their One Day International cricket match in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday Nov. 19, 2025. (AP)

In what was almost a one-man show, West Indies captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 109 on Wednesday in the rain-affected second ODI against New Zealand, but his effort was not enough as the hosts chased the 248-run target with three balls left and won by five wickets.In the 34-over-a-side match in Napier, Hope made 109 off 69 balls on a pitch that offered pace and movement. His innings took the West Indies to 247 for 9.During his sumptuous knock, Hope also knocked down several records. He recorded his first ODI century against New Zealand and moved level with Brian Lara in second place on West Indies’ all-time list of ODI hundreds with 19. Chris Gayle leads the list with 25.

First player to score a century against all recognized teams



Shai Hope also became the first player to score a century against all 12 Test-playing nations, covering all formats. His innings included 13 fours and 4 sixes.Former India batter Rahul Dravid was the first to score a Test century in all 10 Test-playing countries at that time and against all 9 Test-playing nations. Afghanistan and Ireland received Test status in 2017 after Dravid retired. Sachin Tendulkar also scored a Test century against all 9 teams that were playing Test cricket till the time he retired.Virat Kohli has never scored a century against IrelandHope also crossed the mark of 6,000 ODI runs, becoming the seventh West Indies player to reach the mark. He is the second fastest from the Caribbean to do so, achieving it in 147 matches, behind Viv Richards.