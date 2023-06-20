Hockey: India to open Asian Champions Trophy campaign against China on Aug 3 | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: The Asian Champions Trophy will kick off with the Indian men’s hockey team facing China in their opening match on August 3. The tournament, set to be held from August 3 to 12, will see the hosts, India, and China go head-to-head in the final match of the first day at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.Following their clash with China, India will take on Japan on August 4. They will then face Malaysia on August 6, followed by a match against Korea the next day, according to the schedule announced by the Asian Hockey Federation on Tuesday. The final league stage match for India will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 9.The tournament features a total of six teams, including South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India. All teams will compete in a single pool, and the standings on the points table will be determined by a league system.

The defending champions, South Korea, will open the tournament against Japan. The semifinals are scheduled for August 11, with the summit clash set to take place on August 12.

Both the Indian men’s hockey team (in 2011, 2016, and 2018) and Pakistan (in 2012, 2013, and 2018) have secured three titles each, making them the most successful nations in the tournament’s history.

“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament,” Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

“While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament,” he added.

Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said, “This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey.

“Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.”

(With PTI inputs)