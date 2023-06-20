মঙ্গলবার , ২০ জুন ২০২৩ | ৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hockey: India to open Asian Champions Trophy campaign against China on Aug 3 | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২০, ২০২৩ ২:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1687250812 photo


NEW DELHI: The Asian Champions Trophy will kick off with the Indian men’s hockey team facing China in their opening match on August 3. The tournament, set to be held from August 3 to 12, will see the hosts, India, and China go head-to-head in the final match of the first day at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.
Following their clash with China, India will take on Japan on August 4. They will then face Malaysia on August 6, followed by a match against Korea the next day, according to the schedule announced by the Asian Hockey Federation on Tuesday. The final league stage match for India will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 9.
The tournament features a total of six teams, including South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India. All teams will compete in a single pool, and the standings on the points table will be determined by a league system.

The defending champions, South Korea, will open the tournament against Japan. The semifinals are scheduled for August 11, with the summit clash set to take place on August 12.
Both the Indian men’s hockey team (in 2011, 2016, and 2018) and Pakistan (in 2012, 2013, and 2018) have secured three titles each, making them the most successful nations in the tournament’s history.
“We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament,” Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.
“While I would surely love to see the Indian Men’s Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament,” he added.
Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said, “This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey.

Hockey-AI-

“Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.”
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm arrested okatrw 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
চাচাতো বোনকে হেনস্তায় ফেসবুকে ভুয়া আইডি, তরুণ গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1687250812 photo
Hockey: India to open Asian Champions Trophy campaign against China on Aug 3 | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
water 7
এ যে সে জল নয়! আপনার মাসের স্যালারি দিয়ে কিনতে পারবেন না এক বোতল জল, রইল দামি জলের সুলুক সন্ধান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ram charan
Ram Charan Fans Cut Cake Outside Hospital As He Welcomes A Baby Girl With Upasana: Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
anger management

On Day for Peace and Non-violence, Learn 5 Ways to Manage Your Anger

 High court

অবকাশকালীন হাইকোর্টের ৯টি বেঞ্চ গঠন – Corporate Sangbad

 image 481292 1635483741

৪৩তম বিসিএসের প্রিলিমিনারি পরীক্ষা চলছে

 bsrm

বিএসআরএম-এর মুনাফা বেড়েছে ৮ শতাংশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Google Street

Google Street View || প্রতীক্ষার অবসান! গুগল স্ট্রিট ভিউ কি এবার ভারতেও? 

 rinku rajguru birthday

Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Sairat Actress

 1627370330 pjimage 8 6 1

Ira Khan’s New Instagram Upload Becomes Target of Trolls

 ducati panigale

2022 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S Unveiled Globally – Here’s All You Need to Know

 wm nigeria church

নাইজেরিয়ার চার্চে বন্দুক হামলায় ৫০ প্রাণহানি

 95

নরসিংদীতে শাহ সুলতান মাল্টিপারপাসের চেয়ারম্যানসহ গ্রেফতার ৫ – Corporate Sangbad