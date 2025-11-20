‘Hopefully, we can keep him quiet’: Steve Smith names biggest Ashes threat for Australia | Cricket News

Steve Smith has singled out the player his side will look to silence as the Ashes gets underway on Friday. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith has singled out England skipper Ben Stokes as the key figure his side must contain when the Ashes opens at Perth Stadium on Friday. With Pat Cummins ruled out through injury, Smith steps in for his 41st Test as leader and made it clear that Stokes remains England’s biggest influence across formats. Speaking on the eve of the match, Smith underlined Stokes’ impact. “He (Stokes) has done a terrific job with England over the last couple of years,” Smith said. He added that the all-rounder is not someone Australia wants to provoke, noting, “Potentially, he’s someone who you don’t want to get riled up. He has had a few performances against us where he’s either taken the game away from us or pulled it back (for England). ” Smith described Stokes as a constant presence in the contest: “He’s a quality performer, whether it’s bat, ball, or in the field. He’s always in the game, giving his 110%. Hopefully, we can keep him quiet.” England arrive confident under the Stokes–Brendon McCullum pairing, whose aggressive style has defined their recent Test cricket. Smith said Australia will have to manage the tempo carefully. “I think it’s just playing the tempo of the game that needs to be played at each certain time,” he explained. He added that there will be phases when England score quickly, during which Australia may need to hold back before choosing moments to counterattack. The opening Test will also mark debuts for Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett. Weatherald is set to open with Usman Khawaja after a strong domestic run. Smith praised the left-hander’s preparation, saying, “I watched him bat in the nets pretty closely… He took it on and got in really good positions… He has been selected for his performances in the last 18 months in particular.” Smith said Weatherald’s rise has been earned through consistency. “I’m really excited for him… he has worked hard for a long period of time, and he is going to complement Usman Khawaja pretty well up top,” he added. Australia have a strong record at the venue but were beaten there by India last summer. Smith said conditions look familiar, adding, “It looks like a good wicket… It’s going to have some decent pace and bounce in it.”

With large crowds expected, Smith said the atmosphere will lift the contest: “This series has been on people’s radar for a long time. I think it’s a nice place to start the summer.”