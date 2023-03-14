How New Zealand won a thriller of a contest against Sri Lanka | Latest Videos

Source: TOI.in

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets to clinch a cliff-hanger of a win off the last ball of the match. Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner ran a bye off the last ball to seal victory for New Zealand. New Zealand now lead the 2 Test series vs Sri Lanka 1-0. Wagner came out to bat despite nursing two injuries – a hamstring injury and a ‘bulging’ disc in his back. Wagner dived to complete the bye off the last ball, despite his injuries to ensure victory for the Kiwis. Wagner is being hailed as a true cricketing hero on social media.

