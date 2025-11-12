How words of wisdom from Ravindra Jadeja gave 30-year-old Harpreet Brar hope | Cricket News



File photo of Punjab bowler Harpreet Brar during a nets session with Virat Kohli in the background. (Instagram)" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high"/> File photo of Punjab bowler Harpreet Brar during a nets session with Virat Kohli in the background. (Instagram)

NEW DELHI: In February 2022, Harpreet Brar posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Catch the opportunity.”The image was special because it had Virat Kohli in it, watching Brar take a catch from close range. It was during an ODI series against the West Indies, where Brar was called up as a net bowler.

Shubman Gill: Carrying Indian cricket on his shoulders at 25

Despite his impressive performances in white-ball cricket, Brar was overlooked for red-ball cricket. However, he remained optimistic. During his two stints as a net bowler with the Indian team — at the Asia Cup (2021) and the home series against West Indies (2022) — head coach Rahul Dravid told him that he could be an even greater threat with the red ball.“Dravid sir asked me why I hadn’t played Ranji for Punjab yet. I had no specific answer back then. Yes, I was hurt about not getting a chance. But once I went back to the team hotel, I realised, ‘Oh, he thinks I’m good enough,’ and his words motivated me,” Brar told TimesofIndia.com.At 30, Brar has finally made his first-class debut in Punjab’s eight-wicket win over Chandigarh.Brar has been a regular for Punjab’s white-ball team and for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but his chase for red-ball opportunities continued.Earlier this year, Brar was playing in the Birmingham Premier League, while Team India was training at Edgbaston ahead of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While exchanging texts with India captain Shubman Gill, he casually asked if he could drop by and bowl at India’s nets.

​I told Jaddu bhai that I want to play for India. His response was: ‘You have to play red-ball cricket for Punjab. You’re a good bowler. There aren’t many good left-arm spinners. There’s Sai Kishore, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar and you. Mere baad pata nahi kiski kismet ghoom jaaye’ Harpreet Brar

“I asked Shubman, ‘Yaar, mai aa sakta hun?’ (Can I come and bowl?). Shubman invited me. I bowled to Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja . I bowled 15–20 overs to them,” he said.​​​Brar got a chance to pick the brains of Ravindra Jadeja, who was surprised that he was yet to make his first-class debut“I told Jaddu bhai that I want to play for India. His response was: ‘You have to play red-ball cricket for Punjab. You’re a good bowler. There aren’t many good left-arm spinners. There’s Sai Kishore, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar and you. Mere baad pata nahi kiski kismet ghoom jaaye (After I’m gone, you never know whose fortunes might change).’”Those words of wisdom from Jadeja helped Brar see the light.“I thought, if India’s best spinner believes in me and hasn’t given up on me, how can I?” said Brar.After his stint in Birmingham, Brar returned to Mohali, played the Katoch Shield (Punjab’s inter-district tournament) and picked up 24 wickets in three matches. This time, the Punjab selectors finally picked him, though not as a first choice.“I was the second choice. They wanted to try a youngster, and after three matches, I got my chance. I picked up six wickets in the match, but I thought I could’ve bagged a five-for. I’ll get that soon,” he said.

Harpreet Brar made his first-class debut for Punjab at the age of 30.

It has been seven hard years for Brar. In 2017–18, the lanky spinner took 57 wickets and helped Punjab win the Col CK Nayudu Trophy, but since then, he hadn’t played red-ball cricket. Before that, he last represented Punjab in the U-16s in 2010–11, another seven-year gap that kept him in uncharted territory.In 2017, frustrated and hopeless, he decided to move to Canada. “Paaji, poora Punjab hi Canada jaana chahta hai (Brother, the whole of Punjab wants to go to Canada),” he laughed.“There was too much frustration. I’d almost given up, but destiny had something else in store for me,” he added.Brar used to play for Ropar in the Katoch Shield, taking around 40 wickets consistently each season. But in 2016, Ropar was relegated to the minor districts (second tier). He thought his career was over, until former Punjab captain Gurkeerat Singh Mann called and asked if he’d like to play for Mohali.

Harpreet Brar had been a regular for Punjab’s white-ball team and for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

That call from Mann gave Brar a new lease of life. He got picked for Punjab U-23 at 23, bagged an IPL contract, and played a handful of memorable games, including his famous spell against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2021, where he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers in one go.Playing red-ball cricket after seven years made Brar nervous. He called his mentor, former India cricketer Sunil Joshi , who has worked tirelessly with him over the past three years during his stint with PBKS.“I was nervous. I called Sunil Joshi sir and told him the wicket is very flat. I didn’t think I’d get any turn,” Brar said.Joshi advised him to target the stumps. Given his 6-foot-3 frame, Joshi told him he could trouble any batter if he varied his pace effectively and attacked consistently.“It worked for me, and I’ll never forget my first wicket off Raj Bawa. Oh, the joy, I can’t explain,” said an emotional Brar.

Harpreet Brar’s memorable IPL spell came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021, where he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers in one go.

At 30, Brar has achieved what few Indian cricketers manage, making a first-class debut so late. His path ahead won’t be easy, especially in a country teeming with young talent.But Brar, who released his song ‘Alpha’ during the IPL, reflecting his hustle and grind, and ownership of his journey. He isn’t done yet. “Paaji, I’m just getting started,” he said.Brar is just catching up on lost time.