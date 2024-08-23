শুক্রবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Humara kaptaan kaisa ho…': Crowd rally behind Babar Azam during Pakistan-Bangladesh 1st Test

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৪ ৯:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
'Humara kaptaan kaisa ho…': Crowd rally behind Babar Azam during Pakistan-Bangladesh 1st Test

NEW DELHI: Babar Azam, despite not captaining Pakistan’s Test cricket, appeared to be the favoured choice among fans who wished to see the star batter return to his former leadership role.
During the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday, a video captured the crowd’s affection for former captain Babar.
The video, which has since gained widespread attention on social media platforms, showcases the spectators’ unwavering support for the talented batsman.

The stump microphone clearly recorded the crowd’s chant, which echoed through the stadium: “Humara Kaptaan Kaisa Ho? Babar Azam Jaisa Ho.”
After a lackluster performance in the ODI World Cup held in India last year, Babar made the decision to relinquish his position as Pakistan’s captain across all formats.
Shaheen Afridi, who took over as the new skipper, struggled to make an impact and was quickly removed from the role. Subsequently, Babar was reinstated as the leader of the Men in Green in the white-ball formats.
Meanwhile, Shan Masood remains the captain of Pakistan’s red-ball team and is still seeking his maiden victory in the longest format of the game.
Talking about the match, four of Bangladesh’s top seven batters hit defiant fifties in a spirited fightback to help the visitors to 316-5 in reply to Pakistan’s 448-6 declared in the opening Test.





Source link

