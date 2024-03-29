‘I am seriously confused’: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer on being given two playing XIs at the toss | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in a pickle prior to the start of the match when skipper Shreyas Iyer was completely flummoxed by the fact that has been given two playing XIs and he didn’t even know what to say when asked about team combination at the toss in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru .KKR, who won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB, made one change in the final XI that played their last game with all-rounder Anukul Roy coming in.KKR also handed a debut IPL cap to 18-year-old top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi , who was named in the substitutes list and can come as an Impact player.

“Had a brief chat with the curator, she was intellectual in terms of how the wicket was going to play. Had a brief interaction with her and she was like the ball will also spin. (Morale) It is fantastic, we won the first game out of nowhere and everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present,” said Iyer.

“My role is to play an anchor role and see to it that I get my team through to a commendable total. It’s always good to have a lethal bowling line-up as a captain. The way they delivered in the last game, it was phenomenal. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalise on the start we get and then maximise. The bowling – we’ve got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now,” Iyer added.

Hosts RCB are unchanged and their skipper Faf du Plessis said he would have liked to chase anyway. In the IPL’s history, the two franchises have clashed 32 times, with KKR holding the upper hand with 18 victories.

Even in their recent encounters, KKR have maintained a dominant record against RCB, winning four out of the last five matches between the two teams.