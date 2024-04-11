বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘I am very scared of…’: Virat Kohli speaks about his biggest fear | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৪ ২:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
1712824892 photo



msid 109216145,imgsize 41226

NEW DELHI: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gearing up for a crucial clash against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, opener Virat Kohli has revealed an unexpected fear in a viral video.
Kohli, who is currently representing the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL, shared his apprehension about turbulence while traveling.

In a candid moment captured in the RCB Podcast Trailer, the former RCB skipper confessed to feeling terrified during flights, particularly when encountering bad turbulence.

“I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone,” Kohli revealed, shedding light on a personal fear seldom seen on the cricket field.
Despite his fear of air travel, Kohli has been displaying remarkable form in the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The prolific right-hand batter has already notched up a century and amassed 316 runs in just five matches, boasting an impressive average of 105.33.
ALSO SEE: IPL Points Table | IPL 2024 Purple Cap
However, Kohli’s stellar performances have not translated into team success for RCB this season. With only one win from their first five matches, RCB find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

As they prepare to face the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Kohli and his team will be eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory in the tournament.
(Inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm MINISTERHASAN 1
দেশ থেকে সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তির বিনাশ হোক : পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1712824892 photo
‘I am very scared of…’: Virat Kohli speaks about his biggest fear | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
arjun rampal birthday 2023 11 cc8e4ea82d16569444c815b04ced6220
Arjun Rampal Opens Up About Time When He Struggled To Pay Rent: ‘I Had No Source Of Income’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm fakhrulnews 1
সরকারের রোষানলে বিএনপি নেত্রী: মির্জা ফখরুল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
FB IMG 1653893708640

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনে ‘অগ্রগামী’ প্যানেলের পাশে চট্টগ্রামের ব্যবসায়ীরা

 1666877531 IMG 20221027 WA0036

স্টার্টআপ বাংলাদেশ- ইবিএল কো-ব্র্যান্ড কার্ড উদ্বোধন করলেন আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

 huda k

‘কর্নেল হুদা হত্যা মামলা উইথড্র করতে বলেছিলেন অলি’

 FotoJet 2023 08 26T195136.102

বাদাম থেকে আখরোট; ড্রাই ফ্রুট কতটা খেলে পাবেন ফল? ৭ দিনে কমবে কোষ্ঠকাঠিন্য – News18 Bangla

 1625827957 suvendu adhikari

Post-poll Violence in West Bengal Eclipsed 1946 Calcutta Killings: Suvendu Adhikari

 pjimage 49

Cou Cou, the Newest French-Style Patisserie Opens at Jio World Drive

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 next life style gh 18 m32 100342

コイズミ 回転チェア カデット HSC 学習チェア/学習椅子/学習机/学習デスク 中高生向け Cadet/koizumi :gh-18-m32-100342:Next-Life-Style-NAGANO – 通販

 Porimoni15

পরীমণিসহ ৩ জনের চার্জশিট গ্রহণ, শুনানি ১৪ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 2022 12 10t005043.760

How Assam CM Himanta Enjoyed Traditional Pomelo Salad in a Paddy Field on a Cold Winter Noon

 zendaya 11

Zendaya Looks Hot in this Strappy Dress During Dune’s After Party, See Pics