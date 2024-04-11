‘I am very scared of…’: Virat Kohli speaks about his biggest fear | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( RCB ) gearing up for a crucial clash against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2024, opener Virat Kohli has revealed an unexpected fear in a viral video.Kohli, who is currently representing the Bangalore-based franchise in the IPL, shared his apprehension about turbulence while traveling.

In a candid moment captured in the RCB Podcast Trailer, the former RCB skipper confessed to feeling terrified during flights, particularly when encountering bad turbulence.

“I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone,” Kohli revealed, shedding light on a personal fear seldom seen on the cricket field.

Despite his fear of air travel, Kohli has been displaying remarkable form in the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. The prolific right-hand batter has already notched up a century and amassed 316 runs in just five matches, boasting an impressive average of 105.33.

However, Kohli’s stellar performances have not translated into team success for RCB this season. With only one win from their first five matches, RCB find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

As they prepare to face the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Kohli and his team will be eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory in the tournament.

(Inputs from ANI)