‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News

New Delhi: For nearly six months, Preeti Panwar felt she was shadow boxing with fate. A rising star who had surged into the Olympic cycle on the back of an Asian Games bronze, the 22-year-old found herself hospitalised in Saarbrücken, Germany during the Indian team’s pre-Olympic training camp — laid low by a severe bout of Hepatitis A that drained her physically and mentally.On Thursday in Greater Noida, as the 54-kg boxer stood atop the podium with the World Boxing Cup Finals gold, it felt like a fight finally won. Preeti produced the biggest upset of the event by defeating reigning world champion and Olympic medallist Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals before outclassing the 2025 World Championships bronze-medallist Sirine Charrabi of Italy in the title clash.“It feels like I have come back to life,” Preeti said after her win, relief and pride mixing freely in her voice. “This was my first international tournament after so many months of struggling with my health. I wanted to prove to myself that I could return stronger.”For those who watched her journey, the triumph carried layers of meaning. Preeti had been one of India’s most promising entrants heading into Paris 2024, having impressed everyone during her world championship debut in 2023 and then sealing her Olympic quota with a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games. But the illness struck at the worst possible moment.“I was bedridden in Germany. I couldn’t eat properly. I felt weak all the time,” she recalled. “There were moments when I thought, ‘How will I ever box at the Olympics like this?’”Yet, she pushed through — determined not to let adversity rob her of the stage she had fought to reach. She made her Olympic debut despite her compromised preparation, winning her opening bout before losing a close pre-quarterfinal in the 54kg division.“Competing in Paris itself felt like a victory after what I had been through,” she said. “But after the loss, I knew I needed time. My body needed time. That’s why I didn’t play any tournament for months.”The World Boxing Cup Finals, therefore, became her reset point. “This gold is special because it came after a fight outside the ring, one with my own health,” she said. “It reminded me why I love boxing. I felt alive again.”Preeti’s story, like many from Haryana’s boxing belt, is anchored in her family’s resolve. She hails from Badesra village in Bhiwani district — famous for its boxing culture. Her father, Somveer Sai Panwar, an assistant sub-inspector in the Haryana Police, had insisted on putting her into sports after watching the film Dangal. Wrestler Sakshi Malik’s bronze at Rio 2016 only strengthened his belief.Ironically, Preeti herself had no interest in boxing. “I actually said a straight no,” she laughed. “My mother was also worried. She didn’t want anything happening to my face. But my father kept saying, ‘Just try once under your uncle Vinod.’ So I finally agreed.”In 2017, at just 14, she stepped into a ring for the first time under the guidance of her uncle and first coach, Vinod Sai Panwar. The transformation was swift. A naturally aggressive boxer, she learned early how to adapt to opponents and situations, skills that have now grown into her defining strengths.She moved to Meham in Rohtak, continued her training, and soon found herself rising through the junior levels. Today, she trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Karnataka under Stuart O’Connor, a partnership she credits for her technical refinement.“I have always enjoyed attacking, but now I know when to slow the pace, when to counter, when to change angles,” she said. “That balance is what helps me in big bouts.”Beyond boxing, Preeti has always been driven academically too — consistently topping or finishing second in school. She is now pursuing a BSc in Health and Physical Education from Lovely Professional University, managing her studies alongside an increasingly demanding career.With the gold medal signalling a revived chapter, Preeti is already looking ahead. The goal for next year is clear: “I want to change the colour of my Asian Games medal,” she said. “I know what I’m capable of when I’m fully fit. This tournament gave me my confidence back.”