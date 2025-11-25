মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Breaks Her Plate During A Heated Argument With Shehbaz Badesha | Television News ‘I could have won an Olympic medal’: Dharmendra’s old remark resurfaces, recalling the athlete he once aspired to be | Off the field News Shatrughan Sinha Mourns The ‘Irreparable And Irreplaceable Loss’ As Dharmendra Passes Away At 89 | Bollywood News শিশুকে চকলেটের লোভ দেখিয়ে হত্যা, মায়ের সাবেক স্বামীসহ ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad ‘Most confused team ever’: Ex-India pacer slams Gautam Gambhir’s team management | Cricket News Maruthi Apologises After ‘Collar’ Comment At Prabhas Event Upsets Jr NTR Fans: ‘I Regret That…’ | Telugu Cinema News Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed: ‘Rote-rote tabiyat kharab ho gayi’ — Mother shares update on Palash Muchhal’s health | Cricket News ২০২৬ সালের নির্বাচনি কৌশলে সরাসরি নিয়ন্ত্রণ নেবেন ট্রাম্প ‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘I could have won an Olympic medal’: Dharmendra’s old remark resurfaces, recalling the athlete he once aspired to be | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
‘I could have won an Olympic medal’: Dharmendra’s old remark resurfaces, recalling the athlete he once aspired to be | Off the field News


Dharmendra dies at 89 (Credit: Instagram)

Dharmendra, the legendary star of Sholay, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 89. Tributes poured in from all corners, with many celebrating not just his cinematic brilliance but also his remarkable fitness and athleticism away from the screen. Back in 2011, Dharmendra had revealed during a media interaction that he once dreamt of representing India in sports. “I played kabaddi and I was a sprinter as well. I could have won an Olympic medal, but destiny chose acting for me and I am content with that,” he had told The Indian Express.How Did Dharmendra Pass Away? The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on November 12 after facing breathing issues. He was reportedly on ventilator support for a period before his condition improved, leading to his discharge. However, despite showing encouraging signs of recovery, Dharmendra’s health deteriorated soon after he returned to his Juhu residence, where he sadly passed away. His illustrious six-decade journey in Indian cinema earned him immense respect and admiration, including the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. His influence spanned generations and continents, placing him among the rare few whose legacy extends far beyond the industry.

Virat Kohli post

Virat Kohli post

Prominent sporting personalities expressed their grief over the loss. Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message on X, saying, “Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.”

Gautam Gambhir post

Gautam Gambhir post

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also remembered the veteran, writing, “Personality and charisma like no other! He was the absolute favourite of my family.”





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Most confused team ever’: Ex-India pacer slams Gautam Gambhir’s team management | Cricket News

‘Most confused team ever’: Ex-India pacer slams Gautam Gambhir’s team management | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed: ‘Rote-rote tabiyat kharab ho gayi’ — Mother shares update on Palash Muchhal’s health | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding postponed: ‘Rote-rote tabiyat kharab ho gayi’ — Mother shares update on Palash Muchhal’s health | Cricket News

‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News

‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News

Jhajjar’s new arrow of hope: How PUBG lover Rahul Pawariya used a makeshift archery range to win medals for India | More sports News

Jhajjar’s new arrow of hope: How PUBG lover Rahul Pawariya used a makeshift archery range to win medals for India | More sports News

Why is Gautam Gambhir reluctant to use Test specialists? India on the verge of another home series defeat | Cricket News

Why is Gautam Gambhir reluctant to use Test specialists? India on the verge of another home series defeat | Cricket News

‘Makes no sense!’ Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir’s India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News

‘Makes no sense!’ Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir’s India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST