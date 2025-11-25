‘I could have won an Olympic medal’: Dharmendra’s old remark resurfaces, recalling the athlete he once aspired to be | Off the field News

Dharmendra dies at 89 (Credit: Instagram)

Dharmendra, the legendary star of Sholay, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 89. Tributes poured in from all corners, with many celebrating not just his cinematic brilliance but also his remarkable fitness and athleticism away from the screen. Back in 2011, Dharmendra had revealed during a media interaction that he once dreamt of representing India in sports. “I played kabaddi and I was a sprinter as well. I could have won an Olympic medal, but destiny chose acting for me and I am content with that,” he had told The Indian Express.How Did Dharmendra Pass Away? The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on November 12 after facing breathing issues. He was reportedly on ventilator support for a period before his condition improved, leading to his discharge. However, despite showing encouraging signs of recovery, Dharmendra’s health deteriorated soon after he returned to his Juhu residence, where he sadly passed away. His illustrious six-decade journey in Indian cinema earned him immense respect and admiration, including the Padma Bhushan , India’s third-highest civilian honour. His influence spanned generations and continents, placing him among the rare few whose legacy extends far beyond the industry.

Virat Kohli post

Prominent sporting personalities expressed their grief over the loss. Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message on X, saying, “Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.”

Gautam Gambhir post

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also remembered the veteran, writing, “Personality and charisma like no other! He was the absolute favourite of my family.”