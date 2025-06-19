‘I didn’t get a call from my mother, father or wife’: R Ashwin recalls emotional 500th wicket moment and sudden Rajkot Test exit | Cricket News

Ravichandran Ashwin during a practice session. (PTI Photo)

Retired India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the emotional turmoil surrounding his 500th Test wicket, revealing that he left the match midway due to his mother’s sudden illness, with full support from captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Ashwin reached the historic milestone during the third Test against England at Rajkot in February 2024, dismissing Zak Crawley in the first innings to become only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach 500 Test wickets. However, celebrations were short-lived as he was informed of a medical emergency in his family shortly after the day’s play.Speaking during the launch of the third episode of Chennai Super Kings’ player documentary series, Ashwin recalled the moment of confusion and concern.

Poll How do you feel about Ravichandran Ashwin’s decision to leave the match for his family emergency?

“I had taken 500 wickets at that time in Tests. But I didn’t get a call from my mother, father or wife. I thought I’ll finish all the press conferences… I was replying to messages, but there was no call or message from my family,” Ashwin said.“I was very surprised. Or maybe I thought they are allowing me to take my space. I tried calling as well and there was no response.”

‘Wait until August to see what kind of style it’s going to be’: Shubman Gill ahead of Headingley Test

The off-spinner revealed that his wife finally contacted him at the hotel and informed him of the situation. Ashwin was ready to leave immediately but faced logistical hurdles.“There was no flight immediately, and I was in Rajkot. The match was in the balance. Ben Duckett had scored a fantastic century. But Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid immediately asked me to go,” he said.“When the captain and coach are so supportive, I felt like I wanted to come back. I play for people who value me.”Ashwin missed the remainder of the England first innings but rejoined the squad in time to bowl in the second innings. He eventually retired with 537 Test wickets in 106 matches, including 37 five-wicket hauls, cementing his legacy as one of India’s greatest bowlers.