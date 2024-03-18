‘I didn’t hear anything he was saying because…’: Smriti Mandhana on speaking to Virat Kohli after RCB’s WPL win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Smriti Mandhana disclosed that she was unable to hear anything at all during her video call with India’s legendary batsman Virat Kohli , but that he was clearly happy following RCB ‘s victory in the Women’s Premier League Season 2.With a masterful effort, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to win their first-ever WPL championship.Via a video call, Kohli participated in the post-match festivities following the game and spoke with Mandhana.

In the post-match press conference, Mandhana revealed that she couldn’t hear a single thing Kohli said to her and she would meet and have a conversation with him in Bangalore.

“I didn’t hear anything he was saying because it was too loud, he was like just thumbs up and I just did thumbs up, I will be meeting him. He looked happy there was a bright smile. I remember him coming last year and a little pep talk which really helped me personally as well as the whole team. He has been a part of this franchise and I think he has been there for the past 15 years so I could see that happiness on his face but because of the noise I couldn’t hear him, maybe I will chat to him when we go to Bengaluru,” Mandhana said in the post-match press conference.

In the first innings, RCB’s spin attack worked its magic to offset DC’s blazing start. The onslaught was led by Sophie Molineux , but RCB’s 21-year-old off-spinner Shreyanka Patil ultimately changed the game. In the flash of an eye, she grabbed a four-wicket haul and eliminated the tail end to limit DC to a disappointing 113.

“Shreyanka has been brilliant the first three or four matches didn’t go her way, I remember having a chat with her and she was really low about a few things and I remember telling her on March 17th that we were going to do something special and little did I know it is going to happen and she will get the purple cap but really really happy for her. She has been a really hardworking person because she has really worked hard and I feel she is the most complete player to come in the last two years in the circuit of international cricket as well,” Mandhana said while praising Shreyanka.

(With ANI inputs)