‘I don’t care what Gautam Gambhir says’: Ex-India captain explodes in fiery attack on head coach | Cricket News

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Former India captain and ex–chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched yet another fierce critique of head coach Gautam Gambhir, tearing into India’s selection policy after South Africa dominated the first three days of the second Test in Guwahati. With the visitors already 1–0 ahead after their Kolkata win, India’s struggles prompted Srikkanth to go on an explosive rant on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, which he hosts with his son Anirudha. Srikkanth questioned several decisions made by the team management, beginning with the omission of Axar Patel.“Why didn’t Axar play? Was he injured? He’s been consistent everywhere. Why this constant chopping and changing?” he asked, criticising the continual rotation of players. He added that Gambhir’s approach looked like endless trial and error. “Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants — I don’t care. I’ve been a captain and a chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about.”

Are selectors confused? First Ravindra Jadeja now Axar Patel | Musical chairs!

This fresh attack comes after a series of heated exchanges between the two. Earlier, Srikkanth had labelled pacer Harshit Rana a “yes man to Gambhir,” a remark the Indian coach slammed as “shameful.” In his latest tirade, Srikkanth expressed disbelief at India’s collapse on a pitch their own players had earlier described as a “road.” He pointed out how Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Marco Jansen exploited conditions India claimed were lifeless. “Kuldeep Yadav said nothing was happening on the wicket,” Srikkanth said. “But today our batters edged to slip against Harmer and Maharaj and also fell to Jansen’s short balls. Five wickets to bouncers on a so-called road.” He praised Harmer’s classic off-spin for its loop and drift, while criticising India’s spinners for firing the ball flat. The batting unit wasn’t spared either, with Rishabh Pant ’s reckless attempt to slog Jansen drawing particular disapproval. “They will say it’s his natural game,” Srikkanth said. “But he’s the captain. Shouldn’t he understand the situation?” Srikkanth admitted that India might still scrape out a draw but insisted that the core problem lies in selection inconsistency. “Wrong policies,” he stated. “You need stability.” With South Africa firmly in command in Guwahati and holding a 1–0 lead, India’s management faces growing scrutiny — and Srikkanth’s latest outburst ensures Gambhir and the selectors remain under intense pressure.