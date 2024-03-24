‘I don’t think any team has cracked Powerplay yet’: LSG skipper KL Rahul after loss to Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul downplayed his team’s 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their opening IPL game, suggesting that it’s too early to draw significant conclusions. However, he acknowledged that none of the teams have managed to decipher the Powerplay puzzle in the first week of the tournament.The introduction of the two-bouncer-per-over rule in the IPL this season seemed to have an impact, as Lucknow Super Giants struggled in the first six overs of their chase of 194, losing three wickets and being reduced to 47 for 3.Similarly, Rajasthan Royals had a slightly better start, reaching 54 for 2 in their initial six overs.

Both KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal had to undergo concussion protocols after being struck on the helmet by deliveries from Trent Boult .

“It is just the first game and I am not going to make too much out of it or over-analyse,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Jaipur.

“Powerplay is crucial for every team, and I don’t think any team has cracked it yet. Mohsin was our powerplay bowler in the first season, but he wasn’t fully fit last season. Good to see him back. Naveen has been crucial for us since he has come in,” he said.

Also Read: How to watch IPL 2024 live in USA, Canada and MENA region

Rahul believed that the target of 194 wasn’t overly daunting on the Sawai Man Singh Stadium pitch.

“I don’t think the target was a lot. It was just 10 over-par. We bowled well in patches. Just made a few mistakes.”

That his team made a chase out of 194-run target despite losing three quick wickets was a big positive for the skipper.

“We will learn from the small mistakes we made. When we are three [down] for nothing, and we give ourselves a chance of chasing 194 speaks of our line-up.

“But we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We’ll try to build from here, and see where we can get stronger,” Rahul said.

Having missed a significant portion of the last season, which he described as “painful,” Rahul expressed his joy at starting the current edition of the IPL with a half-century.

“When you get runs, you always feel good. But it’s important for us to end up on the winning side. That gives more satisfaction.”

He also hailed Justin Langer for bringing calmness in the dressing room.

“Langer’s brought a lot of calmness to the group. I stole his line when I said we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We enjoy having him around.

“All of us have watched him coach Australia to a T20 World Cup win and an Ashes victory,” Rahul praised his coach.

(With PTI inputs)