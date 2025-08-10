‘I think its just for … ‘ – Ex-England skipper makes bold claim on Rishabh Pant’s acrobatic batting; David Warner mimics India batter | Cricket News

David Warner demonstrates how he plays shots similar to that of Rishabh Pant (Images via X/@bbctms & Getty Images)

Australian batter David Warner and former England captain Alastair Cook recently shared a light-hearted moment discussing one of Rishabh Pant’s trademark shots, which is the audacious stroke that has become a hallmark of the Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s game. During a conversation on BBC Test Match Special, Cook teased Warner about whether he could replicate Pant’s style, admitting that he himself was “too old” to pull it off. “Actually, you could do it,” Cook said, prompting Warner to demonstrate.Getting into position, Warner explained, “So you got down early, and you went like… that!” He mimicked Pant’s signature move, dropping to his knees, scooping the ball over the field, and then rolling away after contact.Cook couldn’t resist adding to the fun. “Well, you get elevation doing it apparently,” he said. “Rishabh Pant’s been tweeting us, saying about elevation. But I think he’s doing it for style tricks.” Pant’s bold shot-making has been a central talking point in the recent five-Test series between India and England. The 27-year-old smashed 479 runs in four matches, including a dazzling 134 in the Leeds Test. His aggressive approach and willingness to improvise kept England’s bowlers guessing throughout the series. The Indian star’s influence has even been spotted among England’s own players. In the fifth Test, Harry Brook played a sweep off a pacer, lost his balance, and tumbled over, but still managed to send the ball over the long leg fence for six, a stroke instantly compared to Pant’s unique flair.

Poll Do you think Rishabh Pant’s unique shots have influenced players in other teams?

Whether for runs or sheer entertainment, Pant’s audacious strokes have clearly made an impact, with it being enough for seasoned players and legends like Warner and Cook to analyse them with a smile.