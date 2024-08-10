শনিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
I wanted to win gold, says Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Aman Sehrawat, the young Indian wrestler, has made history by clinching a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics. Despite it being his debut appearance at the Games, the 21-year-old showcased exceptional skills and determination to secure a 13-5 victory over Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico.
Although Aman had his sights set on the gold medal, his achievement of winning a bronze is still a remarkable feat.With this victory, he has become the first Indian wrestler to bring home a medal from this edition of the Olympics.
Following his success, Aman hopes that his accomplishment will serve as a source of motivation for aspiring Indian wrestlers. He encourages them to draw inspiration from his medal and dedicate themselves to the sport, emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving their goals.

“I am very happy and I want to dedicate this medal to the country. I wanted to win gold but somehow was beaten in the semifinals, but winning a medal on Olympic debut is special,” Aman told IANS.
“The journey which was started by Sushil bhai (Sushil Kumar) in the Olympics has continued for the country and will continue further too. I hope this medal will inspire the young generations back in the country who aspire to be Olympians. The wrestling culture in India is growing very rapidly and I believe one day we will be bringing as many medals in Olympics,” he added.
Aman found himself in a challenging position early in the bronze-medal bout as his Puerto Rican opponent, Cruz, gained an advantage with a single-leg hold.

Undeterred by this setback, Aman quickly gathered himself and mounted a counterattack, focusing on Cruz’s shoulders to score crucial points. Although Cruz briefly reclaimed the lead with a well-executed two-point maneuver, Aman’s determination and skill shone through as he regained control of the match.
As the clock ticked down to the final 37 seconds, Aman’s technical prowess became evident. He continued to score points, and when Cruz attempted a desperate final move, Aman seized the opportunity, clinching his victory and earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

After his triumph, Aman took a moment to reflect on his journey, expressing gratitude for the support he had received and recognizing the magnitude of his accomplishment.
However, even in the midst of his celebration, Aman’s mind was already looking ahead, contemplating the challenges and opportunities that lay before him.
“My next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and the 2026 Asian Games,” he said.





