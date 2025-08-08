‘I was always going to be out there’: Chris Woakes reflects on final moments of gripping Oval Test – Watch | Cricket News

England’s Chris Woakes (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up about the shoulder injury he sustained during the fifth Test against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which ended in a 2-2 series draw at The Oval in London on Monday. The injury occurred while diving to save a run at the boundary during India’s first innings.The incident took place in the 57th over when Woakes attempted to make a diving save at the boundary. He immediately showed signs of discomfort and had to receive attention from the team physio before leaving the field.“When you have an injury like that, you think your game is done. And then, the closer it goes, it’s always never a matter of whether I was going to be out there or not. And it was just a matter of how I was going to approach it,” Woakes said in a video shared by Sky Sports.“Emotions were running high. I was hoping that we could get over the line with Gus at the other end and I wouldn’t have to face a ball, but not to be, unfortunately,” he added.Despite his injury, Woakes returned to bat in the crucial final moments when England needed 17 runs to win. He partnered with Gus Atkinson but didn’t face any deliveries, though he had to run between wickets while clearly in pain.

The dramatic conclusion saw Mohammed Siraj dismiss Atkinson by hitting his off stump, securing a narrow six-run victory for India.The series ended with India defying predictions that had favored an England victory. The visitors managed to hold their nerve and clinch the victory in front of a packed crowd at The Oval.The final result meant the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy concluded in a 2-2 draw, with India’s remarkable win in the last Test preventing England from claiming the series.