‘I won’t be there’: Alyssa Healy reflects on Australia’s exit and future after semifinal loss to India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australian captain Alyssa Healy cut an emotional figure as she admitted that this Women’s World Cup semifinal was likely her last appearance in the 50-over format, moments after India stunned the defending champions with a record-breaking chase at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking after the five-wicket defeat, Healy lauded her team’s spirit and consistency throughout the tournament but conceded that they failed to seize the key moments that could have swung the match in their favour.

“I think everyone contributed beautifully throughout this tournament. That’s why it’s probably really disappointing to be standing here right now,” Healy said. “We created enough. We created pressure. We created opportunities. We just weren’t able to capitalise on them.”When asked about Australia’s plans for the next ODI World Cup cycle, Healy’s answer came with a bittersweet smile. “I won’t be there! Oh, I think that’s the beauty of this next cycle. We’re going to see that unfold,” she said, confirming her intent to step away from the one-day format. “Obviously, there’s a T20 World Cup in the middle of next year, which is going to be really exciting for our group as well. But I think our one-day cricket is probably going to shift a little bit again. ”Healy, one of Australia’s modern greats, leaves behind an imposing legacy. In 123 ODIs, she has scored 3,563 runs at an average of 35.98 and a strike rate of 99.72, including seven centuries and 18 fifties. Her current World Cup campaign — 299 runs in five matches at an average of 74.75 with two hundreds — was a reminder of her enduring class.Healy’s remarks came after India, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89, completed a record chase of 339 to knock out the seven-time champions. Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and Ellyse Perry’s 77 had earlier lifted Australia to 338, but it wasn’t enough on a night that marked the end of an era — and the beginning of a new one for Australian women’s cricket.