Ian Bishop picks India’s trump card that can stop Australian juggernaut | Cricket News

Shafali Verma of India during the India net session at DY Patil Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Hosts India will look for a spark of magic reminiscent of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s legendary 171 against Australia in Derby eight years ago as they prepare for a blockbuster ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.With a place in the final and a shot at history on the line, India must summon something equally special against the seven-time world champions Australia. But the challenge has only grown tougher with the injury to in-form opener Pratika Rawal, whose hundred against New Zealand had reignited India’s campaign.

Pratika Rawal Father Interview: On daughter’s hundred, the World Cup dream and more

Speaking to the press during a Media Day on the eve of the blockbuster contest, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said India must adopt the “next-player-up” mentality to fill Rawal’s void and keep their belief alive.“Those are never easy questions to fill the void because Pratika, with that hundred in her last performance, looked in great touch,” Bishop said in reply to a query from TimesofIndia.com. “It’s a significant blow. But within the team, it has to be the next player up. Whether they go with Shafali Verma, whose record against Australia isn’t great, or someone else, they cannot dwell on the fact that Pratika isn’t there. Someone must step in and make an impact — it’s a World Cup semifinal, and everything is on the line.”Bishop believes Shafali Verma, who has been drafted in late, can make a difference if she approaches the game with clarity and freedom.“It comes down to mindset,” he said. “Shafali has to look at this as a chance she didn’t expect. It’s the biggest stage outside a final, and she can’t afford to think about pressure. Her thought must be, I have an opportunity to make a difference for my team and country. If she stays relaxed and trusts her preparation, she can fill that void.”For Bishop, India’s best chance of halting Australia’s juggernaut lies in maintaining composure and fielding an attack strong enough to challenge their batting depth.“It’s no easy task against a team as good as Australia,” he admitted. “But they’re not invincible. India must believe it’s just another cricket game — not life or death. If they go in relaxed but focused, that’s when upsets happen. I’d like India to field six bowlers to handle Australia’s batting depth. Let the batters take responsibility, but you need that extra bowling option.”On India’s possible combination, Bishop was cautious but firm about the need for balance.“It’s a tricky call. I don’t know how you drop Harleen Deol. If Richa Ghosh is fit, she must come back in. Maybe Harleen can open if they don’t go with Shafali. Radha Yadav bowled beautifully against Bangladesh, so she’s hard to leave out. For me, against a strong side like Australia, you can’t rely on part-timers — specialists win semifinals.”Rain could also play a role in Navi Mumbai, where India’s last league match was washed out. Asked which side might benefit from interruptions, Bishop offered a measured take.“In a shortened game, it depends on timing,” he explained. “Australia have more power in their lineup — their strike rates show that. So if rain shortens the match and they’re chasing, it might tilt slightly in their favour. But cricket’s unpredictable — if India start well and build scoreboard pressure, that equation can flip.”

Poll Will India successfully fill the void left by Pratika Rawal’s injury?

For India, Smriti Mandhana’s form — 365 runs at 60.83 — remains their biggest hope, while Harmanpreet Kaur must rediscover her firepower to inspire another iconic performance. Australia, meanwhile, continue to embody precision and poise. With Alyssa Healy likely to return, and Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Annabel Sutherland all in form, the defending champions remain the benchmark of consistency.As the stage is set under the looming Mumbai skies, Bishop’s final message carried both realism and optimism: “Australia have the numbers and the momentum, but belief can bridge that gap. India have to play like they belong here — calm, fearless, and ready to seize the moment. One spark, one special innings — that’s all it takes to change everything.”(Catch India vs Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, on Thursday, at 3:00 PM, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network)