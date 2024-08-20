মঙ্গলবার , ২০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
ICC Chairman Election: All eyes on BCCI secretary Jay Shah as Greg Barclay to step down after current term | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২০, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
ICC Chairman Election: All eyes on BCCI secretary Jay Shah as Greg Barclay to step down after current term | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Current ICC chairman Greg Barclay on Tuesday announced that he will not seek a third term after his tenure ends on November 30, prompting speculations about the future of BCCI secretary Jay Shah at sport’s governing body.
Whether Shah will be interested to throw his hat in the ring will be clear by August 27, the last date for filing nominations for the chairman’s post.
An ICC chairman is eligible for three terms of two years each; Barclay, a New Zealand-based attorney, has already served for four years.
Barclay was first appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020 and was re-elected in 2022.
“ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022,” the ICC stated in a media release.
The election for the chairman’s position is determined by 16 votes, with a simple majority of nine votes (51%) required to win. Previously, a two-thirds majority was necessary to become the chairman.
“Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next Chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new Chair commencing on 1 December 2024.”
Jay Shah is currently one of the most influential figures in the ICC boardroom and serves as the head of ICC’s powerful Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) sub-committee. He enjoys considerable goodwill among the 16 voting members.
Shah has one year left as the BCCI secretary before he must undergo a mandatory cooling-off period of three years starting in October 2025.
According to the BCCI constitution approved by the Supreme Court, an office bearer can serve for six years before a required cooling-off period of three years. Overall, a person can serve for a cumulative period of 18 years—nine years in a state association and nine years in BCCI.
If Shah decides to move to the ICC with one year left in his BCCI secretaryship, he will still have four years remaining in the BCCI upon his return. At 35, he could become the youngest chairman in ICC history.
Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar are the previous Indians who have headed the ICC.





Source link

