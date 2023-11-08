বুধবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ICC ODI World Cup: NZ or PAK or AFG – Which team India are most likely to face in semis | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২৩ ১:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1699429799 photo



msid 105059459,imgsize 71368

NEW DELHI: Riding on a ‘big show’ from Glenn Maxwell, Australia on Tuesday booked their berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. Australia assured themselves a top three finish with the win and a semi-final date with South Africa.

ICC World Cup 2023: Maxwell’s double ton takes Australia to World Cup semifinals against Afghanistan

With India already secured top spot in the standings, the only semis spot left now is for the fourth place finishers in the points table, who will be the opponent of the hosts in the last-four stage. Three teams are still vying for the last remaining spot in the knock-out stage. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan have to win their final league matches and hope to win the battle of net run rates (NRR) to make the cut. Any team, among the three, who lost their last league match will fall behind in the race.

Here are a few scenarios to determine the opponent of the undefeated India in the all-important semi-final:
Scenario 1
If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka on Thursday, they will be the frontrunner to face India in the semifinal. The Kiwis (+0.398) have the best NRR among the three, followed by Pakistan (+.036) and Afghanistan (-0.338).

Afghanistan play South Africa, who are already assured of a top three finish, on Friday and they will need one of their biggest wins ever to compensate for their negative NRR. So, in all probability their chances to reach the semis will end with the New Zealand victory.
Pakistan play their last league match against England on Saturday, after New Zealand and Afghanistan conclude their round-robin campaigns. And they will know the exact margin of victory required to go past the Kiwis in the race. But a big win for the Kiwis against the Lankans will shut the door for them too as they are behind on NRR.

Scenario 2
If New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan win against South Africa. Pakistan can go past the Kiwis with a win against England. Then Pakistan and Afghanistan will have 10 points each and New Zealand 8.
With Pakistan’s NRR being much better than Afghanistan, the latter will not be able to stop a mouth-watering India vs Pakistan semi-final clash.
Scenario 3
If all three lost their final matches. They all will finish on 8 points. Again, NRR will come into play and the advantage will be with New Zealand, who are already ahead in the points table on superior NRR over Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Australia vs Afghanistan: Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Superhuman’ innings seals nail-biting victory over Afghanistan for Australia

Scenario 4
If New Zealand’s last match against Sri Lanka is washed out due to rain, then a win for Pakistan against England will take them ahead of the Kiwis in the standings with 10 points. Win for Afghanistan will also take them to 10 points and NRR will come into play again to decide the semi-finalists. Pakistan will have an advantage there.
If rain washed out all their last games, then the Kiwis will go through on a superior net run rate.
So, the possibility of an India vs Pakistan semi-final clash mostly depends on New Zealand game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699429799 photo
ICC ODI World Cup: NZ or PAK or AFG – Which team India are most likely to face in semis | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 3 2023 11 e359aa51db22de99f35cfe13f418025f 16x9
‘He Is A Dancer, Not An Actor’: When A Bollywood Producer Insulted Govinda At A Party
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Fire Mohakhali 800x420
আগুনে ৬০০ আইএসপি বন্ধ, ইন্টারনেট ধীরগতি থাকতে পারে ১ সপ্তাহ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm rizvee 1 800x420
এবার ১২ জন নিয়ে উত্তরায় রিজভীর পিকেটিং
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm WHO

নজিরবিহীনভাবে ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে ওমিক্রন: ডব্লিউএইচও

 wm Vaccine Corona OK

রাবি’র আবাসিক শিক্ষার্থীরা শিগগিরই ভ্যাকসিন পাচ্ছেন

 wm Padma Obaidul Kader 12 June 2022

খালেদা জিয়াকে টুস করে ফেলে দেওয়ার কথা পলিটিক্যাল হিউমার

 IMG 20230123 WA0003

যদুবয়রা জিকে ক্যানালে সেতু নির্মাণ কাজ উদ্বোধন

 wm Maria Zakharova

রুশ-ইউক্রেনের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী পর্যায়ের বৈঠক বৃহস্পতিবার

 Piyush Goyal’s Elevation Leaves Rajya Sabha Dy Leader Post Vacant; Bhupender Yadav Emerges as Frontrunner

Piyush Goyal’s Elevation Leaves Rajya Sabha Dy Leader Post Vacant; Bhupender Yadav Emerges as Frontrunner

 1625283839 statue of the apostle st. paul holding a broken sword and a book with the pedestal inscription borgo on ponte santangelo rome italy

All You Need to Know About a Day Dedicated to Apostle

 wm sergeilavrov1 800x416

‘রাশিয়া ও পশ্চিমের দ্বন্দ্ব হাইব্রিড যুদ্ধেই সীমাবদ্ধ নয়’

 skincare 4 1f3ec55b302355b23a229acade1c4d01

এই ভাবেই ত্বক আরও ভাল হতে পারে ৷ ঝলমলে দেখতে লাগে সবার চোখে ৷ The way to make skin proper, Skin will look too good. – News18 Bangla

 amitabh bachchan 168110002716x9

Amitabh Bachchan Looks Hale And Hearty As He Takes A Stroll at Jalsa Amid Recovery; See Photo