বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Diljit Dosanjh’s BTS Photos From International Emmy Awards Ft. A Candid Moment With Imtiaz Ali | Bollywood News ‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC Special Featuring Women’s World Cup Winners Amid Postponed Wedding | Bollywood News ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘favouritism’ – ‘What’s this fascination of pulling every single final in Ahmedabad?’ | Cricket News KL Rahul’s epic fail gets brutally recreated by Anil Kumble in viral moment – Watch | Cricket News Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’ | Bollywood News South Africa add insult to injury with ‘grovel’ remark, dominate India in Guwahati | Cricket News Estevão’s solo brilliance lifts Chelsea to dominant win over 10-man Barcelona | Football News IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja says series loss against South Africa ‘won’t affect’ | Cricket News টাঙ্গাইল বিএনপির ৬ নেতার পদত্যাগ
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘favouritism’ – ‘What’s this fascination of pulling every single final in Ahmedabad?’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘favouritism’ – ‘What’s this fascination of pulling every single final in Ahmedabad?’ | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) for awarding the 2026 T20 World Cup final to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, accusing the global cricket body of indulging in “sudden politics of favouritism.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The ICC unveiled the full tournament schedule at a high-profile event in Mumbai on Tuesday, but Thackeray’s remarks quickly sparked a fresh political storm around cricket’s biggest showpiece.

India vs Pakistan again at an ICC event; T20 World Cup schedule is out!

In a strongly worded post on X, Thackeray questioned the ICC’s “fascination” with Ahmedabad, arguing that Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium — venue of India’s historic 2011 World Cup triumph — remains the natural choice for a global final.“So the T20 World Cup fixture is out. Guess where the Final is scheduled? Ahmedabad. What’s this fascination of pulling every single final there? Has this been a traditional cricket venue? Why not Mumbai?” he wrote, also reminding fans that the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India lost to Australia.Calling it “injustice” to other historic venues, Thackeray listed Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium and Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium among grounds equally deserving of the final, urging the ICC to “not indulge in politics and favouritism.”The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will span eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka. The world’s largest cricket arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium, is slated to host the title clash on March 8 only if Pakistan do not qualify. Under an ICC agreement, should Pakistan reach the semifinals or the final, those knockout matches will instead be shifted to Colombo.

Poll

Which stadium do you think deserves to host the T20 World Cup final instead of Ahmedabad?

The schedule also confirmed India will begin their title defence on February 7 in Mumbai against the USA. The marquee India–Pakistan clash is set for February 15 in Colombo.With 20 teams competing across 40 group-stage matches and a packed, three-games-a-day format, the World Cup promises a high-octane month of cricket. But for now, Thackeray’s charge of “favouritism” has thrust the choice of venue — not the cricket — into the spotlight.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News

‘Didn’t expect this from South Africa’: Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark sparks outrage; Kumble calls for ‘humility’ | Cricket News

KL Rahul’s epic fail gets brutally recreated by Anil Kumble in viral moment – Watch | Cricket News

KL Rahul’s epic fail gets brutally recreated by Anil Kumble in viral moment – Watch | Cricket News

South Africa add insult to injury with ‘grovel’ remark, dominate India in Guwahati | Cricket News

South Africa add insult to injury with ‘grovel’ remark, dominate India in Guwahati | Cricket News

Estevão’s solo brilliance lifts Chelsea to dominant win over 10-man Barcelona | Football News

Estevão’s solo brilliance lifts Chelsea to dominant win over 10-man Barcelona | Football News

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja says series loss against South Africa ‘won’t affect’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja says series loss against South Africa ‘won’t affect’ | Cricket News

‘This is what happens when you try to boss around’: Virat Kohli’s brother takes veiled jibe at Team India management? Deletes post later | Cricket News

‘This is what happens when you try to boss around’: Virat Kohli’s brother takes veiled jibe at Team India management? Deletes post later | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST