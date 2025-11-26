ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Aaditya Thackeray slams ‘favouritism’ – ‘What’s this fascination of pulling every single final in Ahmedabad?’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has launched a sharp attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) for awarding the 2026 T20 World Cup final to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, accusing the global cricket body of indulging in “sudden politics of favouritism. ” Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The ICC unveiled the full tournament schedule at a high-profile event in Mumbai on Tuesday, but Thackeray’s remarks quickly sparked a fresh political storm around cricket’s biggest showpiece.

In a strongly worded post on X, Thackeray questioned the ICC’s “fascination” with Ahmedabad, arguing that Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium — venue of India’s historic 2011 World Cup triumph — remains the natural choice for a global final.“So the T20 World Cup fixture is out. Guess where the Final is scheduled? Ahmedabad. What’s this fascination of pulling every single final there? Has this been a traditional cricket venue? Why not Mumbai?” he wrote, also reminding fans that the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India lost to Australia.Calling it “injustice” to other historic venues, Thackeray listed Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium and Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium among grounds equally deserving of the final, urging the ICC to “not indulge in politics and favouritism.”The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, will span eight venues — five in India and three in Sri Lanka. The world’s largest cricket arena, the Narendra Modi Stadium, is slated to host the title clash on March 8 only if Pakistan do not qualify. Under an ICC agreement, should Pakistan reach the semifinals or the final, those knockout matches will instead be shifted to Colombo.

The schedule also confirmed India will begin their title defence on February 7 in Mumbai against the USA. The marquee India–Pakistan clash is set for February 15 in Colombo.With 20 teams competing across 40 group-stage matches and a packed, three-games-a-day format, the World Cup promises a high-octane month of cricket. But for now, Thackeray’s charge of “favouritism” has thrust the choice of venue — not the cricket — into the spotlight.