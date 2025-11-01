ICC Women’s World Cup: How India Women rose from mid-tournament slump – road to final | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur of India celebrate with team mates (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

India’s women’s cricket team has scripted a stunning turnaround to book their place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, where they will take on South Africa on November 2 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Their campaign has been a rollercoaster ride — marked by a dominant start, a turbulent mid-phase with three successive defeats, and a breathtaking semifinal victory against Australia that underlined their grit and belief.Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the hero of the semifinal, playing the innings of her life to carry India to a record-breaking chase against the mighty Australians. Her unbeaten 127, supported by Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89, powered India to 341/5 while chasing 338 — the highest successful chase in the history of the Women’s World Cup knockouts.

India’s journey to the final has been a testament to their resilience. After suffering three consecutive defeats in the middle stage of the tournament, the team regrouped to deliver back-to-back must-win performances against New Zealand and Australia.Match-by-match journey:Match 1: India vs Sri Lanka – Won by 59 runs (DLS method)India kicked off their campaign confidently in Mumbai. Batting first, they posted 269/8 in 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Deepti Sharma (67) and Amanjot Kaur (58). The pair’s 97-run stand stabilised India after a shaky start. In reply, Sri Lanka threatened briefly through Chamari Athapaththu’s 65, but Deepti’s all-round brilliance shone through as she claimed 3/54, helping India bowl out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4 overs.Match 2: India vs Pakistan – Won by 88 runsThe much-anticipated clash saw India dominate from start to finish. Batting first, Harleen Deol’s composed 46 guided India to 247 all out on a sluggish pitch. In the bowling department, Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) tore through Pakistan’s lineup, reducing them to 98/6 at one stage. A late resistance from Aliya Riaz wasn’t enough, as Pakistan were bowled out for 159. This victory made it two wins in two matches for India.Match 3: India vs South Africa – Lost by 3 wicketsIndia suffered their first setback in a tense thriller in Pune. After posting 281/7, courtesy of Richa Ghosh’s elegant 94 and useful contributions from Mandhana (45), the bowlers had South Africa reeling at 81/5. However, Marizanne Kapp (78*) and Nadine de Klerk (42*) stitched an unbeaten partnership to pull off a dramatic chase with seven balls to spare. It was a tough loss that exposed India’s death-bowling vulnerabilities.Match 4: India vs Australia – Lost by 3 wicketsIn a high-scoring contest in Bengaluru, India put up 330 on the board, powered by Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 80 and youngster Pratika Rawal’s composed 75. Yet, their joy was short-lived as Australia, led by Alyssa Healy’s breathtaking 142 off 107 balls, chased down the target with seven wickets down and four balls remaining. India’s spinners were ineffective under pressure, allowing Australia to seal a classic run-chase.Match 5: India vs England – Lost by 4 runsThis was perhaps the most heartbreaking defeat of India’s campaign. England posted 288/8, anchored by Heather Knight’s captain’s knock of 109. In reply, India were cruising at 210/2, with Mandhana (88) and Harmanpreet (70) in control. However, a middle-order collapse turned the game on its head. Despite Deepti Sharma’s late fifty, India fell agonisingly short, needing 22 from the final 12 balls.Match 6: India vs New Zealand – Won by 53 runs (DLS method)Needing a win to stay alive in the tournament, India produced one of their most commanding batting performances. Smriti Mandhana (102) and Pratika Rawal (104) combined for a 198-run partnership — India’s highest opening stand in World Cup history. Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 to take the total to 340/3. Rain interrupted the Kiwi chase at 212/6, and India won by 53 runs under the DLS method, sealing their semifinal berth.Match 7: India vs Bangladesh – No result (rain)India dominated the curtailed game before rain intervened. Radha Yadav’s disciplined spell of 3/30 helped restrict Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs. India’s openers, Mandhana (29*) and Shafali Verma (24*), started briskly, racing to 57/0 in 8.4 overs before the downpour forced an early end. The shared points were enough to confirm India’s place in the knockouts.Now, with one step left between them and eternal glory, India stand poised to create history. A win in the final against South Africa would deliver the nation its first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup crown, completing a campaign that has been nothing short of cinematic — from heartbreak to heroism.