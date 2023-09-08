ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar presented with ‘Golden Ticket’ by BCCI secretary Jay Shah | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah presented India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with the ‘Golden Ticket’ ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 onwards.The World Cup will feature ten teams competing at ten different venues, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad serving as the venue for both the tournament opener and the final.As a part of BCCI’s “Golden Ticket for India Icons” initiative, a photo of Shah presenting Tendulkar with the ‘Golden Ticket’ was shared by the BCCI on their X handle.“An iconic moment for cricket and the nation! As part of our “Golden Ticket for India Icons” programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt. A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar’s journey has inspired generations. Now, he’ll be part of the @ICC@cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE,” BCCI wrote on their X handle.

Earlier, Shah had also presented this special ‘Golden Ticket’ to iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday.

BCCI took to X to thank Amitabh for his constant support to Team India.

“Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the “Superstar of the Millennium,” Shri @SrBachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan’s unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We’re thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup2023,” Shah had tweeted.