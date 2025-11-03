সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
'Main aur Radha chana kha rahe the?': Jemimah Rodrigues' hilarious reaction to Smriti Mandhana's leaderboard win – WATCH | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

Iconic! Harmanpreet Kaur recreates MS Dhoni’s famous pose with World Cup trophy at Gateway of India | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Iconic! Harmanpreet Kaur recreates MS Dhoni’s famous pose with World Cup trophy at Gateway of India | Cricket News


Harmanpreet Kaur recreated an iconic picture of MS Dhoni, who posed at the Gateway of India in Mumbai after the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011 (Images via X/Screengrabs & Getty)

A day after lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup for the first time, the Indian women’s cricket team celebrated the historic moment in Mumbai, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur posing with the trophy at the Gateway of India – a frame reminiscent of MS Dhoni and team India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium ended a long wait for an ICC title, with Harmanpreet and her side finally putting to rest the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017. The pictures released by the ICC on Monday showed the skipper proudly holding the trophy against the iconic monument was a recreation of what Dhoni did in 2011, taking fans down memory lane. Deepti Sharma was at the heart of India’s title run, producing an all-round performance that earned her the Player of the Tournament award. The off-spinning all-rounder took five wickets for 39 runs and scored 58 in the final, finishing the tournament with 22 wickets and 215 runs.

Screenshot 2025-11-03 192935

Harmanpreet Kaur recrates MS Dhoni’s iconic 2011 click with a picture in front of the Gateway of India

“I am feeling really good, since the day we played the first game of the World Cup, I have performed exactly how I wanted to play as a senior player,” Deepti told PTI. “There cannot be anything better than giving such a good performance in the final and lifting the trophy.” Reflecting on the journey, Deepti said the triumph felt destined. “It took us really long to win the World Cup, but what God has written for you happens only at the destined time and I think it was written to take place in India,” she said.

Screenshot 2025-11-03 193759

Harmanpreet clicks a selfie in front of the Gateway of India with the World Cup trophy

Harmanpreet echoed similar emotions, describing the victory as the start of something bigger for the team. “This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit,” she said after the final. “So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning.”

The skipper also credited her teammates and support staff for their role in the win. “I have to give credit to the team; it was not possible without them,” she said. Team India are currently in Mumbai and are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 5.





