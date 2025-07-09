‘I’d be an engineer’: Dinesh Karthik reveals his alternate career option – Watch | Cricket News

Dinesh Karthik (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

What would some of cricket’s most recognisable voices be doing if they hadn’t picked up a bat or ball? The Sky Sports Cricket commentary team opened up recently about their alternate career paths, and the answers offer a fun and human look beyond the boundary.Nasser Hussain was the first to reflect. With his trademark honesty, he said, “I struggled to be a cricketer by the way, so what would I have been? I would like to be a teacher of some kind. I don’t know what subject I’d teach but maybe a PE teacher.”Mark Butcher, admitted his passion has always extended beyond cricket. “I probably would have ended up playing for a band or being a musician,” he said. “I still moonlight in it now, but that would have been the other option. Basically anything that didn’t involve doing real work.”Dinesh Karthik, India’s former wicketkeeper and now one of the most engaging analysts on air, had a more conventional backup in mind. “I’d have been a run-of-the-hill engineer,” he said with a laugh. “Probably working in an IT company.”

Mel Jones, who brings an adventurous spirit to the commentary box, revealed a dream filled with passports and planes. "I'd love to be one of those travel people. Just travel the world and write about amazing places and amazing adventures," she said. Each response brought out a lighter side to the familiar voices we hear during intense Test match days. The team now turns its focus back to serious business, with the third Test between India and England set to begin on Thursday, July 10 at Lord's. With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be eyeing an edge in what promises to be a pivotal contest. All eyes will be on India's in-form players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill, while England will look to bounce back at their home of cricket.