কুষ্টিয়ার ভেড়ামারা কৃষককে গুলি করে হত্যা দৌলতপুর সমিতির কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটির অভিষেক ও পরিচিতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত কর্ণফুলীতে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের অভিযানে ২৫ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News


Ricky Ponting has backed Rishabh Pant to handle his responsibility as Team India skipper for the 2nd Test vs SA. (Images via AP, Getty)

Ricky Ponting has thrown his weight behind Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter prepares to lead India in the series-deciding second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. With Shubman Gill ruled out due to injury after India’s 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens, Pant steps in for his first match as Test captain at a crucial stage of the contest. Ponting, who has worked closely with Pant during their time together at Delhi Capitals, said the role will not be straightforward given India’s position in the series. But he believes Pant’s vantage point as a wicketkeeper and his growth across formats will help him adapt. “It’s never easy to come in and fill in for someone as a stopgap captain, especially when you’ve just lost a Test match a few days before. Rishabh is a reasonably experienced Test match player now though as well. I think being a wicket keeper probably helps to see the way that the game is evolving and what’s happening in the game,” Ponting said, as quoted by ICC. The former Australia captain highlighted Pant’s leadership experience in the IPL, where he previously captained Delhi Capitals before moving to Lucknow Super Giants, while Ponting himself moved to Punjab Kings. “He has done at IPL level now for the last few years, obviously done it in Delhi (Capitals) before that. I think he’ll handle it fine,” Ponting added. Thursday’s Test will also mark Pant’s first outing as captain in the longest format, despite having led in white-ball cricket. Ponting suggested that the transition from franchise pressures to national duties is smoother for modern players. “It will be interesting to see how he plays as captain if he changes his style of play as captain, as a batter anyway. I think he’ll handle the occasion fine,” Ponting said.

Poll

Do you think Rishabh Pant will make a successful captain for the Test match against South Africa?

He also pointed to the influence of the IPL on younger players: “The IPL is probably almost as big as a Test match for a lot of these guys because of the crowds and the scrutiny… modern players are a bit more ready for that… So I think Rishabh will handle it fine.” India and South Africa meet in the second Test on November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, and only a win for India will salvage a series draw. Anything less will mean a home series defeat.





