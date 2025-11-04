‘If you are envious…’: Delhi Capitals star hits back at trolls targeting Jemimah Rodrigues’s faith | Cricket News

মঙ্গলবার, ০৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey has stepped in to defend Jemimah Rodrigues after the young batter faced a wave of online trolling following the Women’s World Cup final. Jemimah, who was one of India’s key performers in the tournament, found herself at the centre of unnecessary controversy after her comments during the semi-final post-match presentation. Following her unbeaten 127-run match-winning knock against Australia in the semi-final, Jemimah had credited her faith, thanking Jesus for guiding her and helping India reach the final. While her words were heartfelt, they drew mixed reactions online. The trolling intensified after she failed to score big in the final against South Africa, even though India went on to win the match by 52 runs and lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy.

As hateful messages began circulating, Shikha Pandey decided to speak up. The veteran pacer, who shares the Delhi Capitals dressing room with Jemimah in the Women’s Premier League, issued a sharp yet graceful message on social media.

Shikha Pandey post

“Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious — yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious… umm… sorry, no one can help you,” Shikha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.In the final against Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa, Jemimah couldn’t quite replicate her semi-final heroics, managing 24 off 37 balls. But where she fell short with the bat, she more than made up for it in the field — throwing herself around, cutting off boundaries, and saving vital runs that proved decisive in India’s title-winning effort.





