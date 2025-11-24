সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Immensely popular in Pakistan’: Rashid Latif pays tribute to India’s cinema legend Dharmendra | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Immensely popular in Pakistan’: Rashid Latif pays tribute to India’s cinema legend Dharmendra | Cricket News


Bollywood actor Dharmendra (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)

Former Pakistani cricket captain Rashid Latif has paid tribute to renowned Indian actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday.“Dharmendra ji was a legendary hero, and Sholay remains an all-time classic. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy across the subcontinent and was immensely popular in Pakistan as well. My deepest condolences,” Latif told news agency IANS.Dharmendra, aged 89, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to breathing difficulties and was placed on a ventilator. Despite showing signs of recovery and being discharged to his Juhu residence, he passed away on Monday.

Dharmendra Dies At 89; Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Final Respects

Former Indian cricket stars paid tribute to legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra on social media platform X.Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expressed: “Dharmendra ji was not just an actor, he was an era. A star in simplicity, a He-Man in strength, and gold at heart. His films, his style, and his warmth will be remembered for generations. A great artist, may God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”Former spinner Harbhajan Singh shared: “Heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra Ji — a timeless icon whose grace, strength, and unparalleled charm have left an everlasting mark on Indian cinema. From his powerful performances to his warmth both on and off screen, he touched countless hearts and inspired generations. His films, his smile, and his spirit will forever remain etched in our memories. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav wrote: “The end of an era. Bollywood’s beloved He-Man, Dharmendra Ji, is no more. His timeless films, warmth, and unforgettable legacy will continue to live in our hearts for generations. From a small village in Punjab to the heart of Indian cinema, his journey will forever inspire. Heartfelt tribute to the legend. Om Shanti.”Former opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan stated: “You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti.”Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra emerged as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars. His journey began when he won a talent search contest organised by Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions in 1958. His natural charm and appealing looks quickly established him in the industry. The same competition later discovered another notable actor, Rajesh Khanna.Dharmendra’s versatility allowed him to excel in various genres, from romance to action to comedy. His breakthrough came with Phool Aur Patthar, while Sholay cemented his stardom with his portrayal of Veeru.His remarkable six-decade career earned him the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. The actor’s influence extended beyond India’s borders, creating a lasting impact on cinema across generations. His fanbase spread across multiple countries, a feat achieved by few actors.





