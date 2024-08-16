শুক্রবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১লা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৬, ২০২৪ ৯:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Vinesh Phogat on Friday acknowledged that had she not been disqualified from Paris 2024, she might have continued her wrestling career until 2032.
In an open letter posted on social media, Vinesh admitted that her recent retirement announcement came under unfortunate circumstances.
Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg category final at the Paris Olympics due to a marginal weight infraction which cost her a chance to fight for a gold.
She then appealed against her disqualification in the court of Arbitration for Sport wich was dismissed by the body.
In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), Phogat reflected on the challenges she faced. She further added that under different circumstances, she could see herself competing until 2032, stating, “Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can’t predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing.”

Vinesh’s disqualification came after she was found to be 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in on the morning of her gold-medal match.
Her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the disqualification and her request for a shared silver medal were both dismissed.
The decision left Vinesh disheartened, prompting her to announce her retirement from the sport, stating that she no longer had the strength to continue.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by President PT Usha, expressed “shock and disappointment” at the CAS decision, calling it a significant blow to Vinesh and the larger sporting community.
The IOA criticized the stringent regulations that led to Vinesh’s disqualification, arguing that they failed to account for the physiological and psychological pressures athletes endure, particularly female athletes.
Despite the setback, the IOA remains committed to supporting Vinesh, exploring further legal avenues to ensure her case receives the attention it deserves.
As Vinesh returns home from Paris, her future in wrestling remains uncertain, but her resolve to fight for justice and fairness in sports is unwavering.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সাপাহারে বিএনপির মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সাপাহারে বিএনপির মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আনোয়ারায় জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল
আনোয়ারায় জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News
In open letter after Olympic disqualification, Vinesh Phogat says can’t predict what the future holds for me | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Brahmastra’s Success At 70th National Film Awards: ‘Only Love And Light’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
একবার চার্জে ২৪০ কিমি! Ola-কে টক্কর দিতে হাজির আরেক ইলেকট্রিক স্কুটার, দামও কম

একবার চার্জে ২৪০ কিমি! Ola-কে টক্কর দিতে হাজির আরেক ইলেকট্রিক স্কুটার, দামও কম

 Check

Check

 Basmati Rice: বাসমতী চালের জন্ম কোথায়? এবার চাল নিয়ে লড়াইয়ে ভারত-পাকিস্তান

Basmati Rice: বাসমতী চালের জন্ম কোথায়? এবার চাল নিয়ে লড়াইয়ে ভারত-পাকিস্তান

 আগ্রাসন মোকাবিলায় পুতিন ও কিম জং উনের চুক্তি

আগ্রাসন মোকাবিলায় পুতিন ও কিম জং উনের চুক্তি

 ৫ মাকে শেকড়ের সম্মাননা প্রদান

৫ মাকে শেকড়ের সম্মাননা প্রদান

 মন্দির নির্মাণের দাবিতে হাবিপ্রবিতে গণস্বাক্ষর দ্বিতীয় দিন আজ

মন্দির নির্মাণের দাবিতে হাবিপ্রবিতে গণস্বাক্ষর দ্বিতীয় দিন আজ

 Cristiano Ronaldo set for hero’s welcome in Manchester United return | Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo set for hero’s welcome in Manchester United return | Football News

 [১] আমিরাতে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় মা মেয়ের মৃত্যু

[১] আমিরাতে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় মা মেয়ের মৃত্যু

 Keep Your Children Away From Monsoon Diseases With These Health Tips 

Keep Your Children Away From Monsoon Diseases With These Health Tips 

 Jaya Bachchan Once Lost Cool at Arshad Warsi; He Recalls, ‘She Said, Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’

Jaya Bachchan Once Lost Cool at Arshad Warsi; He Recalls, ‘She Said, Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’