In the history of the T20 World Cup, only Virat Kohli has… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: When you talk about achievements or awards in any ICC tournaments, Virat Kohli ‘s name has to be there and the talismanic Indian batsman stands out as the only player to have won two “Player of the Tournament” in the history of the T20 World Cup , in 2014 and 2016 editions.His ability to consistently deliver match-winning knocks under immense pressure is truly awe-inspiring. Kohli’s hunger for success, coupled with his impeccable technique and mental fortitude, has earned him a place among the cricketing greats.Shahid Afridi , the flamboyant all-rounder from Pakistan, etched his name in history by claiming the award in 2007. His explosive batting and crafty leg-spin bowling made him a formidable force on the field. Afridi’s ability to single-handedly turn the tide of a match with his audacious strokeplay and clever variations was a sight to behold.

Tillakaratne Dilshan , the Sri Lankan batting maestro, was the recipient of the award in 2009. His innovative “Dilscoop” shot and aggressive batting approach left bowlers perplexed and spectators enthralled. Dilshan’s ability to adapt to different situations and his consistency at the top of the order made him a vital cog in Sri Lanka’s success.

Kevin Pietersen , the swashbuckling English batsman, claimed the award in 2010. His ability to dominate any bowling attack with his array of audacious shots and sheer power made him a nightmare for opposition teams. Pietersen’s fearless approach and ability to rise to the occasion in crunch situations set him apart from his contemporaries.

Shane Watson , the Australian all-rounder, was the deserving winner in 2012. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him an invaluable asset to his team. Watson’s power-hitting and incisive bowling spells often turned the tide in Australia’s favor, making him a true match-winner.

David Warner , the swashbuckling Australian opener, etched his name in the annals of T20 World Cup history by claiming the award in 2021. His blistering batting displays, coupled with his exceptional running between the wickets, made him a force to be reckoned with. Warner’s ability to set the tone for his team with his aggressive intent was a sight to behold.

Sam Curran , the young English all-rounder, emerged as the surprise winner in 2022. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, coupled with his composure under pressure, made him a standout performer. Curran’s versatility and maturity beyond his years bode well for his future in the game.