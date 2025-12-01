IND v SA: Shush! Virat Kohli’s siblings draw attention as Team India batter surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s world record | Cricket News

Vikas Kohli and Bhawna Kohli, Virat Kohli’s brother and sister, are once again in the spotlight for their social media posts after the batting superstar delivered a standout performance in Ranchi, helping India clinch a 17-run win over South Africa on Sunday evening. Kohli reached his 52nd international century in the opening ODI against South Africa, completing the milestone in 103 balls. His innings included seven fours and five sixes.This century helped Kohli surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in a single international format. Tendulkar previously held the record with 51 Test hundreds.India secured a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI match of the series. Kohli, at 37, scored 135 runs off 120 balls, including 11 fours and seven sixes, demonstrating his continued value to India’s ODI team.In a series of posts celebrating his century, both Kohli’s brother and sister used the now-viral shush emoji, a gesture that has quickly taken over social media.

Instagram post of Virat Kohli’s sister

Instagram post of Virat Kohli’s brother

“For me, the core word is awareness, being aware of situations, being aware of your own feelings and thoughts when you succeed and when you fail, so that you try to be in the most central spot,” Kohli shared on BCCI’s official X handle.“I have put in considerable amount of work over the years, so I would say that yes, I am in that place now. I can say that I am still looking to get better every day of my life, that’s where I am,” he added.South Africa won the toss and chose to field first. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 18 runs from 16 balls.Rohit Sharma and Kohli formed a strong 136-run partnership for the second wicket. Sharma contributed 57 runs from 51 balls with five fours and three sixes.India faced a brief setback when Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8), and Washington Sundar (13) were dismissed in quick succession, leaving the team at 200/4.KL Rahul and Kohli stabilized the innings with a 76-run partnership. Rahul scored 60 runs from 56 balls, including two fours and a six.Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja (32 runs from 20 balls) then added 65 runs, helping India reach 349/8 in their 50 overs.South Africa’s chase began poorly, losing three early wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Tony de Zorzi (39 from 37 balls) and Matthew Breetzke formed a 66-run partnership to stabilize the innings.Dewald Brevis contributed a quick 37 runs from 28 balls, but South Africa lost half their side at 130 runs.Breetzke (72 from 80 balls) and Marco Jansen (80 from 39 balls) kept South Africa’s hopes alive with a 97-run partnership. However, both were dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, leaving South Africa at 227/8.Corbin Bosch fought back with 67 runs from 51 balls, but South Africa fell short by 17 runs. Indian bowler Harshit Rana took three wickets for 65 runs.The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.