IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India batters poor; Australia take 1-0 lead | Cricket News

With the defeat at the MCG, India are now 1-0 behind in the T20I series (Images via AP)

Australia sealed a comfortable four-wicket victory over India in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After being asked to bat first under cloudy skies, India’s batting faltered yet again as Josh Hazlewood led Australia’s attack with figures of 3 for 13.Despite the early collapse, Abhishek Sharma produced a valiant 68 off 37 balls, while Harshit Rana offered strong support with 35 from 33 deliveries. The duo added 56 runs for the sixth wicket to lift India from 49 for 5 to a total of 125 in 18.4 overs. Hazlewood struck early, dismissing Shubman Gill for 5 before Nathan Ellis trapped Sanju Samson in front for 2. Suryakumar Yadav’s lean run with the bat continued, edging Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis for 1. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel fell soon after, leaving India reeling at 32/4 inside the powerplay. Abhishek fought back with a flurry of boundaries, targeting both pace and spin, but his dismissal to Ellis in the 18th over ended India’s hopes of a late surge. Rana’s steady contribution kept the scoreboard moving before he was caught off Xavier Bartlett. India’s innings folded soon after, with Bumrah run out. Chasing 126, Australia got off to a flying start with captain Mitchell Marsh leading from the front. Marsh smashed 46 off 26 balls, including two boundaries and four sixes, setting the tone for a brisk chase. Travis Head added 28 before falling to Varun Chakaravarthy, who finished with 2 for 23. Tilak Varma’s sharp catch near the ropes to dismiss Head drew comparisons to Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic take in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. However, that was the most of what India had to celebrate about as the hosts’ efforts in the field could not alter the course of the game.

Australia reached the target in 13.2 overs, finishing at 126 for 6. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets late in the innings, while Tim David and Josh Inglis also fell to India’s spinners. With the win, Australia took a 1-0 series lead, leaving India to reflect on missed opportunities and an underwhelming batting performance in testing conditions.