শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: With in-form Suryakumar Yadav, India eye dominance against Australia

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: With in-form Suryakumar Yadav, India eye dominance against Australia



IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd T20I: India enter the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today with renewed confidence, following skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form in the rain-marred series opener at Canberra. The stylish right-hander, who had been under pressure after a lean patch, smashed a 24-ball 39, featuring a monstrous 125-metre six off Josh Hazlewood, before rain halted India’s charge at 97 for one in 9.4 overs.

India’s aggressive T20 approach, shaped by head coach Gautam Gambhir, was evident once again. Gambhir’s philosophy — to target totals of 250-260 regularly, even at the cost of occasional collapses — has redefined India’s batting mindset. Young guns Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube have embodied that fearless style as India prepare to defend their T20 World Cup title next year in India and Sri Lanka.

With the ball, India’s attack remains formidable, combining Jasprit Bumrah’s precision, Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin, and Kuldeep Yadav’s guile, with Axar Patel providing balance. The visitors, however, will be wary of Australia’s explosive top order, featuring Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Marcus Stoinis — all capable of turning games within overs.

Australia’s bowling attack, though, lacks its usual firepower with Mitchell Starc retired from T20Is and Pat Cummins sidelined. The onus now lies on Hazlewood and a young supporting cast, including Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett, to contain India’s high-octane batting lineup in what promises to be another thrilling contest — weather permitting.





