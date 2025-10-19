IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj turns superhero on boundary ropes – Watch | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj (Screengrab)

India pacer Mohammed Siraj turned superhero on the boundary ropes as India faced a rain-affected first ODI against Australia in Perth. In the 18th over, as Renshaw lofted a ball high over long-off, Siraj displayed incredible athleticism, arching backwards and catching it one-handed mid-air while tumbling over the ropes, saving crucial runs for his team. The remarkable effort drew cheers and highlighted India’s commitment in the field despite the challenging conditions.

Click here to watch Mohammed Siraj’s effort on the fieldAt the end of the 18th over, Australia were 110 for 3. Earlier, India had posted a modest 136 for 9 in a truncated 26-over innings. KL Rahul led the charge with a quickfire 38 off 31 balls, including two towering sixes, trying to provide momentum after a dismal start. The visitors struggled from the outset, losing Rohit Sharma (8) to Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli for a duck to Mitchell Starc, leaving India reeling at 21 for 2. Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 by Nathan Ellis before rain interrupted play, with India at 23 for 3. After multiple rain delays, the match was reduced to 26 overs. Hazlewood returned to claim Shreyas Iyer’s wicket, leaving India at 45 for 4. Rahul’s valiant effort, along with a late cameo by debutant Nitish Reddy, who smashed 19 off the final two overs, helped India reach a defendable total. Australia, chasing 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis system, had a brilliant day with the ball. Siraj’s spectacular fielding moment may prove a defining factor in terms of Team India’s fielding standard going forward.