রবিবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৭:০১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood In 2025 IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted captaincy record after defeat to Australia | Cricket News বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে শ্রম সহযোগিতার নতুন চুক্তি হবে: কুয়েত রাষ্ট্রদূত এত অগ্নিকান্ড, দুঘর্টনা নাকি পরিকল্পিত অরাজকতা ? : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ Ishaan Khatter And Dr Merritt Moore Groove To Main Parwana Song, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News জুলাই গণঅভ্যুত্থান হত্যা মামলার আসামি গ্রেফতার ও ফাঁসির দাবিতে মানববন্ধন IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj turns superhero on boundary ropes – Watch | Cricket News কুতুবদিয়ায় ভূমি অফিসে চরম অনিয়ম: তহসিলদারের জায়গায় কাজ করছেন নাইট গার্ড! ‘Long Hours Become Unavoidable, But…’: Kanwar Dhillon On Demanding Work Schedules In TV Industry | Television News সমমনা ৮ দলের ৩ দিনের কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj turns superhero on boundary ropes – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৯ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj turns superhero on boundary ropes – Watch | Cricket News


Mohammed Siraj (Screengrab)

India pacer Mohammed Siraj turned superhero on the boundary ropes as India faced a rain-affected first ODI against Australia in Perth. In the 18th over, as Renshaw lofted a ball high over long-off, Siraj displayed incredible athleticism, arching backwards and catching it one-handed mid-air while tumbling over the ropes, saving crucial runs for his team. The remarkable effort drew cheers and highlighted India’s commitment in the field despite the challenging conditions.

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj reflects on memorable win at The Oval

Click here to watch Mohammed Siraj’s effort on the fieldAt the end of the 18th over, Australia were 110 for 3. Earlier, India had posted a modest 136 for 9 in a truncated 26-over innings. KL Rahul led the charge with a quickfire 38 off 31 balls, including two towering sixes, trying to provide momentum after a dismal start. The visitors struggled from the outset, losing Rohit Sharma (8) to Josh Hazlewood and Virat Kohli for a duck to Mitchell Starc, leaving India reeling at 21 for 2. Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for 10 by Nathan Ellis before rain interrupted play, with India at 23 for 3. After multiple rain delays, the match was reduced to 26 overs. Hazlewood returned to claim Shreyas Iyer’s wicket, leaving India at 45 for 4. Rahul’s valiant effort, along with a late cameo by debutant Nitish Reddy, who smashed 19 off the final two overs, helped India reach a defendable total. Australia, chasing 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis system, had a brilliant day with the ball. Siraj’s spectacular fielding moment may prove a defining factor in terms of Team India’s fielding standard going forward.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted captaincy record after defeat to Australia | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted captaincy record after defeat to Australia | Cricket News

India’s Tanvi Sharma settles for silver at Badminton World Junior Championships | Badminton News

India’s Tanvi Sharma settles for silver at Badminton World Junior Championships | Badminton News

‘Don’t give him popcorn’ — Abhishek Nayar’s hilarious reaction after spotting Rohit Sharma eating during rain break | Cricket News

‘Don’t give him popcorn’ — Abhishek Nayar’s hilarious reaction after spotting Rohit Sharma eating during rain break | Cricket News

Déjà vu for India: Top order collapse in Perth mirrors ghost of 2019 World Cup heartbreak | Cricket News

Déjà vu for India: Top order collapse in Perth mirrors ghost of 2019 World Cup heartbreak | Cricket News

India vs England Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: India eye early wickets against England in Indore; Renuka Thakur replaces Jemimah Rodrigues

India vs England Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: India eye early wickets against England in Indore; Renuka Thakur replaces Jemimah Rodrigues

Virat Kohli recalls ‘hostile’ Australian crowds, thanks ex-RCB teammate for making him battle-ready for Down Under | Cricket News

Virat Kohli recalls ‘hostile’ Australian crowds, thanks ex-RCB teammate for making him battle-ready for Down Under | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST