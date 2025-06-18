IND vs ENG 1st Test predicted playing XI: Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran, who will bat at 3; Will Kuldeep Yadav play in Leeds? | Cricket News

India will play the first match at Leeds, starting from Friday. (Screengrab)

IND vs ENG 1st Test predicted playing XI: In Test matches in England, form doesn’t matter at all. It is all about playing the condition, the day, the session, the hour, the next ball — as it not only tests temperament but also the character and skillsets of an individual.India’s five-Test tour of England, beginning on June 20 in Leeds, marks the dawn of a new chapter. With stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from Test cricket, a fresh-faced squad under Shubman Gill’s captaincy is ready to prove its mettle in one of the game’s toughest conditions.Here’s how India’s probable XI could line up for the first Test:1. Yashasvi JaiswalIndia’s leading run-getter in the last World Test Championship cycle, Jaiswal, has already shown his appetite for big runs overseas with a superb tour of Australia. He averages 60.61 at home and a solid 44.18 away, but adapting to English swing will be his biggest test yet. His form at the top will be crucial if India is to challenge England in their backyard.2. KL RahulAt 33, Rahul is the senior-most batter in the squad. His career against England has been a mix of memorable knocks like the Oval 149 in 2018 and Lord’s 129 in 2021 — and frustrating inconsistency. Averaging 34.11 in English conditions, this could be Rahul’s last big chance to prove he’s more than flashes of brilliance.

3. Sai SudharsanIndia might hand a debut to Sai Sudharsan, who is in scorching form after topping IPL charts, could get the nod at No 3 for his fearless batting. Alternatively, consistent domestic stalwart Abhimanyu Easwaran may finally earn his long-awaited Test cap. Another wildcard is Dhruv Jurel, whose strong India A outings could tempt the management to play him as an extra batter-keeper if required.4. Shubman Gill (c)The skipper shoulders twin burdens one is captaincy and the other is cementing his place as a reliable top-order batter abroad. His record in England (88 runs in 3 Tests) and broader SENA numbers remain modest. Yet, Gill’s poise and talent have inspired belief, and he’ll have to lead from the front, both tactically and with the bat.5. Karun NairLast seen in whites in 2017, Nair forced his way back with heavy domestic runs and also scored a hundred for India A. With experience scarce in this line-up, his calm middle-order presence could be crucial.6. Rishabh Pant (VC & WK)One of India’s biggest game-changers in this format. Pant’s fearless stroke play and sharp glovework make him a match-winner, especially in SENA conditions where he averages over 37 with four centuries. He will be crucial both behind the stumps and with the bat.7. Ravindra JadejaThe lone ‘OG’ survivor of the Kohli-Rohit-Ashwin era. India’s senior statesman now, Jadeja’s all-round class will anchor this side, rescuing with the bat and breaking partnerships with the ball.8. Shardul ThakurA handy seam-bowling all-rounder, Shardul brings balance as the fourth pacer who can contribute crucial lower-order runs. His century in the intra-squad game and knack for big moments make him a solid pick over young Nitish Reddy.9. Mohammed SirajWith plenty of experience in SENA countries, Siraj will be a pillar of the pace attack when Bumrah sits out. Expect him to bowl long, aggressive spells and hunt key wickets.10. Jasprit BumrahIndia’s pace spearhead and arguably the best fast bowler in the world. His match-winning abilities with the Dukes ball will be crucial to India’s hopes of seizing early momentum. With a tricky back, India may deploy Bumrah selectively, possibly in the first, third, and fifth Tests to ensure he remains fresh and lethal when it matters most.11. Prasidh KrishnaHis natural bounce and ability to exploit English conditions make him an exciting option. If he settles quickly, India could have a lively third seamer to rotate alongside Siraj and Bumrah. Arshdeep Singh remains in reserve to share the load if needed.Likely XI for the 1st Test at Leeds: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna