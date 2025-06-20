Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২০ জুন ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Sai Sudharsan makes Test debut at Headingley as England opt to bowl first | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২০, ২০২৫ ৩:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Sai Sudharsan makes Test debut at Headingley as England opt to bowl first | Cricket News


Sai Sudharsan has been handed his maiden Test cap as India begin their new World Test Championship cycle with the first Test against England at Headingley. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat on a green-tinged pitch, in what promises to be a testing series for a young and evolving Indian side.Follow Live: IND vs ENG, first test Day 1India’s playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.The 23-year-old Sudharsan’s inclusion at No. 3 marks the start of a bold new phase in Indian Test cricket. While his first-class numbers are still a work in progress — 1,957 runs in 49 innings at an average of 39.93 with a highest score of 213 — it is his temperament, timing, and recent form that have made him impossible to ignore.

Shubman’s Big Test Begins! India’s Probable XI & Stokes’ Mind Games | ENG vs IND 1st Test Preview

Sudharsan was the standout performer in the IPL 2025 season, winning the Orange Cap. His performances at the top of the order were marked by composure beyond his years and an ability to adapt to different conditions.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?Team India, under new leadership, is clearly looking ahead. Despite the retirements of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the management has backed potential over past numbers, and Sudharsan is a perfect reflection of that philosophy.As he walks out to bat in overcast English conditions against the Dukes ball, Sudharsan carries not just hope, but a clear signal — the future is now.





