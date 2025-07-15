IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ex-England cricketer shares where India lost Lord’s Test – ‘The eight-minute over flipped…’ | Cricket News

India’s Shubman Gill and England’s Zak Crawley have words at the end of the third day during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Former England pacer Stuart Broad revealed where the third Test between India and England flipped and made the Lord’s Test a classic. England won the Lord’s Test by 22 runs and lead the five-match Test series 2-1. The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from July 23.“I think the whole Test match flipped on that brilliant over at the end of Day Three,” Broad said on For the Love of Cricket, his new podcast with Jos Buttler.Broad was referring to the last over before the end of the day’s play, where tempers flared between Indian fielders and England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.“It was sort of eight minutes to go. Obviously, England were thinking we can make this one over, India wanted to get two in. It had been a really sort of slow Test match, although we had Rooty’s class with a hundred, KL Rahul’s class with a hundred.

India vs England: India fall short at Lord’s, England lead series 2-1

“Then this over came, and Crawley’s under a bit of pressure. Obviously, Bumrah charging in, pulling away—just absolute carnage and chaos. I think I put on my Instagram that I’d been whinging about slow play, mainly aimed at the umpires, who just dawdle along like they’re listening to classical music between overs. It takes forever for the play to start. I’d been whinging about everything speeding up, and then this over took eight minutes—and it was the most brilliant eight minutes of drama and play-acting.“Shubman Gill loses the plot and starts effing and blinding at Zak. I think that ignited the Test match completely because they walked off the field, Crawley got through it, still ding-donging on the way back to the pavilion,” he added.Buttler chimed in and said the incident also riled up England captain Ben Stokes, who was watching everything from the Lord’s balcony.

Poll What was the turning point of the Lord’s Test according to Stuart Broad?

“I thought this Test showed both sides just how much this series meant to them—how desperate they were to win,” he said.“I mean, Stokes the captain just drags his team with him all the way, and then the impact—you know, then you think about him watching that one over from the balcony thinking, ‘Right, it’s game on. You’re going after one of my players, this is it. It’s all on the line. We can’t wait to get out there and have a go back at you,'” said Buttler.