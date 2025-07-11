IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Gautam Gambhir is not important’ — Team India head coach on culture | Cricket News

India coach Gautam Gambhir(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has underlined the importance of first-class cricket in shaping a strong national team, calling it the “most important format” while also stressing the need for daily effort, growth, and pride in representing the country. In a conversation with Sony Sports Network during the third Test at Lord’s, Gambhir spoke with former teammate and now commentator Cheteshwar Pujara. “Probably this is the first time that the transition is happening in all three departments,” Gambhir said, referring to the current phase in Indian cricket. “For me, first-class cricket back home is the most important format.” He also highlighted the values he wants his team to carry forward. “It is about growing, learning, and competing every day. It is about fighting every day. And it is about representing the tri-colour every day. Gautam Gambhir is not important. Indian cricket is important,” he stated.

Gambhir emphasised the value of feedback and the team environment. “Everyone has the right to have an opinion about the culture of that dressing room. And every opinion for me will matter.”

The head coach also briefly spoke about his personal life, mentioning his decision to fly back to India before the first Test to be with his ailing mother. “Family is important, but you’ve got to understand one thing — you’re here for a purpose. For me, every day is a switch-on moment,” he said. Gambhir’s tenure in Tests has been under pressure, with India winning only 4 of their 12 Tests so far under his leadership. India suffered a 0-3 home loss to New Zealand last year and lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia 1-3, missing out on a third straight World Test Championship final.