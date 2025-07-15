IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shouldn’t be in the side?’ — Ravindra Jadeja silences Harry Brook’s sledge | Watch | Cricket News

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs (AP Photo/Richard Pelham)

A cheeky moment between England’s Harry Brook and Ben Duckett on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test has gone viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s valiant resistance almost pulled off a miracle win for India. Star Sports shared a behind-the-scenes clip titled “Never Sledge Jadeja”, where Brook can be heard telling teammates, “Shouldn’t he be in the side here, lads?”Duckett responds, “It seems he is not gonna play that,” to which Brook repeats, “He shouldn’t be in the side here, lads.” The timing and tone of the remarks, seemingly aimed at Jadeja, have now taken on new meaning after his gritty knock nearly turned the match.England eventually won the third Test by 22 runs to take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series, but not before Jadeja gave them a massive scare. Chasing 193 for victory, India had slumped to 112 for 8 at lunch on Day 5. Jadeja, batting with the tail, dug deep and formed partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, slowly dragging India closer.

With every run, Jadeja’s calm and patience frustrated the English bowlers. His 61 not out off 181 balls was a display of composure and sheer willpower. The match reached its climax when Siraj was bowled by Shoaib Bashir after the ball dribbled back onto his stumps. The crowd at Lord’s rose to their feet, relieved but respectful of India’s fightback.For all the talk on the field, Jadeja let his bat do the talking.