Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৩১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shouldn’t be in the side?’ — Ravindra Jadeja silences Harry Brook’s sledge | Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৫, ২০২৫ ৯:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shouldn’t be in the side?’ — Ravindra Jadeja silences Harry Brook’s sledge | Watch | Cricket News


Advertise here
India’s Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates after scoring fifty runs (AP Photo/Richard Pelham)

A cheeky moment between England’s Harry Brook and Ben Duckett on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test has gone viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s valiant resistance almost pulled off a miracle win for India. Star Sports shared a behind-the-scenes clip titled “Never Sledge Jadeja”, where Brook can be heard telling teammates, “Shouldn’t he be in the side here, lads?”Duckett responds, “It seems he is not gonna play that,” to which Brook repeats, “He shouldn’t be in the side here, lads.” The timing and tone of the remarks, seemingly aimed at Jadeja, have now taken on new meaning after his gritty knock nearly turned the match.England eventually won the third Test by 22 runs to take a 2–1 lead in the five-match series, but not before Jadeja gave them a massive scare. Chasing 193 for victory, India had slumped to 112 for 8 at lunch on Day 5. Jadeja, batting with the tail, dug deep and formed partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, slowly dragging India closer.

Poll

What did you think of Jadeja’s performance in the Lord’s Test?

With every run, Jadeja’s calm and patience frustrated the English bowlers. His 61 not out off 181 balls was a display of composure and sheer willpower. The match reached its climax when Siraj was bowled by Shoaib Bashir after the ball dribbled back onto his stumps. The crowd at Lord’s rose to their feet, relieved but respectful of India’s fightback.For all the talk on the field, Jadeja let his bat do the talking.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

West Bengal Weather Forecast: দক্ষিণবঙ্গের সব জেলায় বৃষ্টির হলুদ সতর্কতা জারি, বৃষ্টির সঙ্গে ঘণ্টায় ৩০ থেকে ৪০ কিমি গতিতে ঝড়ের পূর্বাভাসও রয়েছে !
West Bengal Weather Forecast: দক্ষিণবঙ্গের সব জেলায় বৃষ্টির হলুদ সতর্কতা জারি, বৃষ্টির সঙ্গে ঘণ্টায় ৩০ থেকে ৪০ কিমি গতিতে ঝড়ের পূর্বাভাসও রয়েছে !
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
West Indies All Out At 27 Runs In 3rd Test Against Australia 2nd Lowest Test Score In History Mitchell Starc 400 Wicket Scott Boland Hat Trick, ৭ জন প্লেয়ার শূন্য, দল অলআউট মাত্র ২৭ রানে, টেস্ট ক্রিকেটে ৭০ বছরে এমন ঘটেনি
West Indies All Out At 27 Runs In 3rd Test Against Australia 2nd Lowest Test Score In History Mitchell Starc 400 Wicket Scott Boland Hat Trick, ৭ জন প্লেয়ার শূন্য, দল অলআউট মাত্র ২৭ রানে, টেস্ট ক্রিকেটে ৭০ বছরে এমন ঘটেনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shouldn’t be in the side?’ — Ravindra Jadeja silences Harry Brook’s sledge | Watch | Cricket News
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Shouldn’t be in the side?’ — Ravindra Jadeja silences Harry Brook’s sledge | Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
দেখে নিন আপনার আজকের দিন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
অনুমোদনহীন ওষুধ জব্দের অভিযানে বাধা, ২ জনের সাজা

অনুমোদনহীন ওষুধ জব্দের অভিযানে বাধা, ২ জনের সাজা

 মেহেরপুরে ইটভাটার অফিসের ছাদের উপর বোমা সাদৃশ্য ও দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার।

মেহেরপুরে ইটভাটার অফিসের ছাদের উপর বোমা সাদৃশ্য ও দেশীয় অস্ত্র উদ্ধার।

 মিটফোর্ডের হত্যাকারীদের বিচার হবে দ্রুত বিচার ট্রাইব্যুনালে : আসিফ নজরুল

মিটফোর্ডের হত্যাকারীদের বিচার হবে দ্রুত বিচার ট্রাইব্যুনালে : আসিফ নজরুল

 Rihanna Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On Stroll With A$AP Rocky In New York

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On Stroll With A$AP Rocky In New York

 Jr NTR, Ram Charan REFUSED To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023; Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan

Jr NTR, Ram Charan REFUSED To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023; Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan

 Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, to Remain in Jail for Controversial Tweets

Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, to Remain in Jail for Controversial Tweets

 দেখে নিন এই সপ্তাহে কেমন যাবে প্রেমজীবন; জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

দেখে নিন এই সপ্তাহে কেমন যাবে প্রেমজীবন; জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

 এ ব্যাপারে একটুও আগ্রহ নেই— ব্যালট ইস্যুতে ফখরুল

এ ব্যাপারে একটুও আগ্রহ নেই— ব্যালট ইস্যুতে ফখরুল

 Ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi’s Condition Critical After Suffering from Brain Haemorrhage, Says Hospital

Ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi’s Condition Critical After Suffering from Brain Haemorrhage, Says Hospital

 স্বস্তির ট্রেনযাত্রা, স্টেশনে তদারকিতে রেলসচিবসহ কর্মকর্তারা

স্বস্তির ট্রেনযাত্রা, স্টেশনে তদারকিতে রেলসচিবসহ কর্মকর্তারা
Advertise here