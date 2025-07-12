Advertise here
শনিবার , ১২ জুলাই ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why Rishabh Pant was allowed to bat at his regular spot despite missing fielding duty – Explained | Cricket News

জুলাই ১২, ২০২৫
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why Rishabh Pant was allowed to bat at his regular spot despite missing fielding duty – Explained | Cricket News


India batsman Rishabh Pant (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rishabh Pant did not take the field on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s after injuring his finger while keeping on Day 1. With substitute Dhruv Jurel taking over the gloves for the rest of England’s innings, fans began to wonder — would Pant be allowed to bat in his usual position? The answer is yes — and it’s completely within the rules.

Why Pant Could Still Bat at No. 5

According to the ICC’s Playing Conditions, a player who misses fielding due to external injury or illness is allowed to bat at their regular position, as long as the absence is considered legitimate. Since Pant’s injury happened during play and was verified by the team physio, there was no breach of protocol.

Inside the Dukes Ball Drama: Gill’s Anger, Bumrah’s Stand, Root’s Take

This is different from situations where players deliberately stay off the field for tactical reasons. In those cases, the player may face a batting restriction and can only come in after a certain number of overs have passed.

Should players be allowed to bat if they are injured but cannot field?

Pant’s case falls under the “injury or external blow” clause, which provides full flexibility. Pant’s return to bat at No. 5 was a huge boost for India, he came in after India had lost three wickets for just 65 in response to England’s 387. He and KL Rahul steadied the innings with a solid partnership. While Rahul kept things calm, Pant added energy at the other end. The fact that he didn’t take the field didn’t affect his batting eligibility, and for India, that made all the difference.





IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why Rishabh Pant was allowed to bat at his regular spot despite missing fielding duty – Explained | Cricket News
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why Rishabh Pant was allowed to bat at his regular spot despite missing fielding duty – Explained | Cricket News
