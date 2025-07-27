IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli’s massive SENA record, eyes more history in Manchester | Cricket News

Shubman Gill (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India captain Shubman Gill continued his scintillating run with the bat and etched his name deeper into the record books on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. With an unbeaten 78 in India’s second innings, Gill surpassed Virat Kohli’s iconic 692-run tally from the 2014-15 Australia tour to become the highest run-getter by an Indian batter on a single SENA tour (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gill’s total in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy now stands at a remarkable 697 runs, with one full day left in Manchester and another Test to go at The Oval. At just 25 years old, the young captain is rewriting benchmarks set by legends.

By overtaking Kohli, Gill also moved to second on the list of most runs scored by an Indian Test captain in a single series, across home and away conditions. Only Sunil Gavaskar’s 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978–79 lie ahead. Gavaskar’s tally came in a six-Test series — a feat Gill now has a genuine chance to surpass with two innings left in this series.

Gill also became the highest-scoring Asian batter in a Test series in England, overtaking Mohammad Yousuf’s 631-run tally from 2006.With three centuries already in the series, if Gill converts his current unbeaten 78 into a fourth hundred on Day 5, he will join the legendary Don Bradman and Gavaskar for the most hundreds (4) in a single Test series by a captain.Earlier in the day, India endured a nightmare start in their second innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan fell for ducks. But Gill and KL Rahul, who remains unbeaten on 87, stitched together a brilliant 174-run partnership to help India end Day 4 on 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs after England’s mammoth 669.