রবিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rishabh Pant bat on Day 5? India batting coach Shitanshu Kotak shares latest updates | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৫ ১২:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rishabh Pant bat on Day 5? India batting coach Shitanshu Kotak shares latest updates | Cricket News


India batter Rishabh Pant (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

India’s growing injury crisis in the ongoing Test series against England deepened further after star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a painful blow to his toe in the first innings, ruling him out of wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the fourth Test in Manchester. It was later revealed that Pant had fractured his toe, a significant setback for the Indian camp already grappling with a long list of fitness concerns.The injury occurred during India’s batting at Old Trafford. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Pant, who had an injury scare earlier in this series, was struck hard on the toe by a Chris Woakes delivery while batting in the opening innings. The impact was severe enough to sideline him from behind the stumps, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as a makeshift wicketkeeper.Pant, however, was cleared to bat in the second innings, a confirmation that came directly from India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday. “Rishabh Pant will bat tomorrow,” Kotak said at the end of Day 4, signalling that while his mobility behind the stumps may be compromised, the team will still count on his batting to help salvage a draw.

Poll

How do you feel about India’s injury management in the current series?

India’s injury list in this series has grown increasingly concerning, with frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep ruled out entirely. Pant’s setback adds another dimension to the challenge India face going into a pivotal Day 5 at Old Trafford.Despite the grim context, India showed signs of fight through the unbeaten partnership between KL Rahul (87 not out) and Shubman Gill (78 not out), who guided the visitors to 174/2 at stumps on Day 4, still trailing England by 137 runs. With Pant likely to come in at No. 5 or 6, his ability to bat through pain could be vital if India are to save the match and keep the series alive.





Source link

অভিনব উদ্যোগ! ব্লক প্রশাসনের চেষ্টায় অপচনশীল প্লাস্টিকের দামেই মিলছে পচনশীল প্লাস্টিক! 
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rishabh Pant bat on Day 5? India batting coach Shitanshu Kotak shares latest updates | Cricket News
Belly Fat Loss Exercises: পেটের মেদ কমাতে জিম নয়, বাড়িতেই করুন এই ৪টি সহজ ব্যায়াম! ২১ দিনে মিলবে চমকপ্রদ ফল! Belly Fat Loss Exercises: 4 easy exercises to reduce belly fat at home no gym needed lifestyle
খাগড়াছড়ি – রামগড়ে স্ত্রীর মামলার রামগড় পৌরসভার সাবেক পৌর মেয়র উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের সাবেক সাধারণ সম্পাদক কাজী রিপন গ্রেফতার
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Here’s What You Need to Know

 আমতার “চরিতের পান্তুয়া”, ৮ থেকে ৮০ সকলের প্রিয়, ভিড় উপচে পড়ে পান্তুয়ার দোকানে – News18 Bangla

 নড়াইলে দুই ভাইকে হত্যা: যুবদল সভাপতিসহ ২৯ জন কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘কর্তৃত্ববাদী সরকারের অধীনে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন সম্ভব নয়’

 Four Benefits of Swinging in a Hammock

 ‘Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam’: What went wrong for five-time IPL champions | Cricket News

 কর্ণফুলীতে ১০ মামলার সাজাপ্রাপ্ত আসামি মনির গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 নাম পরিবর্তন করবে পদ্মা অয়েল – Corporate Sangbad

 Priyanka Chopra Drops An Adorable Photo Of Nick Jonas Holding Malti Marie In Arms, Says ‘Daddy’s Home’

 পদ্মা সেতু উদ্বোধন বানচালের ষড়যন্ত্র রুখতে সতর্ক থাকার আহ্বান

