IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Doesn’t look too great’ – Gus Atkinson fears Chris Woakes could miss rest of final Test | Cricket News

Chris Woakes of England (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

TimesofIndia.com in London: Gus Atkinson made an immediate impact on his return to the England XI but admitted the team was concerned about Chris Woakes’ injury after a stop-start first day at The Oval. “I don’t know too much, but it doesn’t look too great,” Atkinson said at the press conference. “It’s the last game of the series, so it’s a big shame.” Woakes left the field late in the day with a shoulder injury sustained while fielding. England were already a bowler short after a wayward performance from Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue. Atkinson, though, had a good outing with two wickets and a direct-hit run-out of Shubman Gill. “If we can keep them to 230-240, we’re still in a good position,” he said. India ended the day on 204 for 6, with Karun Nair producing a gutsy unbeaten 52 in testing conditions. It was Nair’s first Test fifty in 3,148 days, the last being his triple century in 2016. He walked in with India wobbling and put together a crucial 51-run stand with Washington Sundar (19*). Nair’s knock, which included seven boundaries, was a rare moment of calm on a day when the ball constantly beat the bat. He brought up his half-century with a couple off Jacob Bethell. With just 64 overs possible due to rain, India will be the happier side after fighting back from 153 for 6. England, meanwhile, will hope Woakes can recover in time to bowl again.