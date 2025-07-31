Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Doesn’t look too great’ – Gus Atkinson fears Chris Woakes could miss rest of final Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৫ ১:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Doesn’t look too great’ – Gus Atkinson fears Chris Woakes could miss rest of final Test | Cricket News


Advertise here
Chris Woakes of England (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

TimesofIndia.com in London: Gus Atkinson made an immediate impact on his return to the England XI but admitted the team was concerned about Chris Woakes’ injury after a stop-start first day at The Oval. “I don’t know too much, but it doesn’t look too great,” Atkinson said at the press conference. “It’s the last game of the series, so it’s a big shame.” Woakes left the field late in the day with a shoulder injury sustained while fielding. England were already a bowler short after a wayward performance from Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue. Atkinson, though, had a good outing with two wickets and a direct-hit run-out of Shubman Gill. “If we can keep them to 230-240, we’re still in a good position,” he said. India ended the day on 204 for 6, with Karun Nair producing a gutsy unbeaten 52 in testing conditions. It was Nair’s first Test fifty in 3,148 days, the last being his triple century in 2016. He walked in with India wobbling and put together a crucial 51-run stand with Washington Sundar (19*). Nair’s knock, which included seven boundaries, was a rare moment of calm on a day when the ball constantly beat the bat. He brought up his half-century with a couple off Jacob Bethell. With just 64 overs possible due to rain, India will be the happier side after fighting back from 153 for 6. England, meanwhile, will hope Woakes can recover in time to bowl again.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Numerology Predictions Today 1 August 2025: কেমন যাবে আপনার ১ অগস্ট দিনটি? জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা, সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী দেখে নিন ভাগ্য! Numerology Predictions Today August 1st 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Numerology Predictions Today 1 August 2025: কেমন যাবে আপনার ১ অগস্ট দিনটি? জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা, সংখ্যাতত্ত্ব অনুযায়ী দেখে নিন ভাগ্য! Numerology Predictions Today August 1st 2025 Check Your Daily Forecast for Numbers 1 to 9 Chirag Daruwalla Pens Column know What the Day Holds for You | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Doesn’t look too great’ – Gus Atkinson fears Chris Woakes could miss rest of final Test | Cricket News
IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Doesn’t look too great’ – Gus Atkinson fears Chris Woakes could miss rest of final Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
IMD Bengal Weather Update: প্রবল বর্ষণের দাপটে নাজেহাল দক্ষিণবঙ্গ, ভিজবে এই জেলাগুলি! | দক্ষিণবঙ্গ
IMD Bengal Weather Update: প্রবল বর্ষণের দাপটে নাজেহাল দক্ষিণবঙ্গ, ভিজবে এই জেলাগুলি! | দক্ষিণবঙ্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Actress Faced Years Of Rejection, Broke Up With Top Producer
Actress Faced Years Of Rejection, Broke Up With Top Producer
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দুলামিয়া কটনের সর্বোচ্চ দরপতন – Corporate Sangbad

দুলামিয়া কটনের সর্বোচ্চ দরপতন – Corporate Sangbad

 আনোয়ার গ্যালভানাইজিংয়ের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

আনোয়ার গ্যালভানাইজিংয়ের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়েই অবহেলিত কবি নজরুল

নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়েই অবহেলিত কবি নজরুল

 যে দেশ দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ তৈরি করতে পারবে না তারা আগামীতে পিছিয়ে পড়বে: আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

যে দেশ দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ তৈরি করতে পারবে না তারা আগামীতে পিছিয়ে পড়বে: আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

 GT vs SRH Highlights: Ton-up Shubman Gill, pacers star as Gujarat Titans brush aside Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal play-off berth | Cricket News

GT vs SRH Highlights: Ton-up Shubman Gill, pacers star as Gujarat Titans brush aside Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal play-off berth | Cricket News

 ডিসি-এসপির মোবাইল নম্বর ক্লোন করে টাকা দাবি

ডিসি-এসপির মোবাইল নম্বর ক্লোন করে টাকা দাবি

 টাঙ্গাইলের ৮ জন এমপি এক মঞ্চে, নাগরপুরে জনসমুদ্রের জনসভা অনুষ্ঠিত

টাঙ্গাইলের ৮ জন এমপি এক মঞ্চে, নাগরপুরে জনসমুদ্রের জনসভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 এইচএসসিতে আইসিটি পরীক্ষা হবে ৭৫ নম্বরের

এইচএসসিতে আইসিটি পরীক্ষা হবে ৭৫ নম্বরের

 মর্নিং ওয়াকে যাচ্ছেন? সাবধান, বড় বিপদ আসতে পারে, সতর্ক করছেন ডাক্তাররা Morning walk in changing weather causing health problems – News18 Bangla

মর্নিং ওয়াকে যাচ্ছেন? সাবধান, বড় বিপদ আসতে পারে, সতর্ক করছেন ডাক্তাররা Morning walk in changing weather causing health problems – News18 Bangla

 প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কণ্ঠে শপথ করলেন পুরোদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কণ্ঠে শপথ করলেন পুরোদেশ
Advertise here